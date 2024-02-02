When making a build in Enshrouded, planning which skills you’ll get will take up the bulk of your time. Knowing how many skill points you’ll have eventually can help you with that. So, here is everything you need to know about the max skill points in Enshrouded.

What is the Max Number of Skill Points in Enshrouded?

The max number of skill points in Enshrouded is 114.

To get them all, you’ll have to be the max level 25 and cut down all the Shroud Roots in the game. Luckily, there are achievements on Steam that track that, so check which area you haven’t completed yet and verify the roots using the map (the ones you’ve cleared will have a blue checkmark on the bottom-left).

On the other hand, knowing how to spend all the skill points you’ve acquired is much less straightforward than getting them. There are dozens of unique skills and even more attribute nodes you can unlock. This all makes build-planning an arduous task. However, it doesn’t have to be that way.

How to Spend Skill Points Efficiently

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

To spend skill points efficiently in Enshrouded, here are a few things you should consider:

Don’t waste skill points on stats you can get from equipment – You’ll almost always get max stamina, mana, and health from chest armor, so think twice before investing your skill points into them.

– You’ll almost always get max stamina, mana, and health from chest armor, so think twice before investing your skill points into them. Always get damage-boosting attribute nodes – Flat-out damage boosts are less pronounced on clothing. Therefore, get as many Intelligence , Strength , and Dexterity nodes as you can (whichever your main weapon benefits from, of course).

– Flat-out damage boosts are less pronounced on clothing. Therefore, get as many , , and nodes as you can (whichever your main weapon benefits from, of course). Get utility first, and only then damage – Double Jump, Rebound, and Water Aura are all great utility skills you will benefit from throughout your game, especially early on. Damage, on the other hand, you can get enough using potions and food.

That wraps this guide regarding the max skill points in Enshrouded.