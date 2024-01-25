How to Invite Friends & Play Multiplayer in Enshrouded

You could brave the world of Enshrouded alone, but where’s the fun in that? If you’re wondering how to invite friends to play together in Enshrouded, here’s everything you need to know.

Inviting Friends to a Server in Enshrouded

First off, if you want to invite friends to your world or server in Enshrouded, you’ll need to start a game online. When you boot up Enshrouded, select the Host Game option.

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

From here, you’ll be prompted to select the character or world you’d like to host. You’ll also need to set a server name and a password if you want to keep things private. You can then send the server name and password to your friend, and they’ll be able to join you by entering the details after selecting the Join Game option in their client. You can have a total of 16 players in a single server.

In addition to that, it’s also possible to set up dedicated servers in Enshrouded. Keen Games has partnered up with GPortal as their official provider, but other server providers should work just fine as well.

The main difference is that dedicated servers will allow all players to log into the world even if the host is offline. In normal in-game servers, the host needs to start the game in order for the rest of the players to find it on the server list and join in.

Do note, of course, that renting a dedicated server will cost money, so you’ll need to think about which option makes the most sense for your crew. Splitting the cost between all players makes the most financial sense, but you’ll need to consider whether you’ll be playing together long-term.

That’s all you need to know about inviting friends and playing online multiplayer in Enshrouded. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.