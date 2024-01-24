What Is the Max Players Count In Enshrouded?

Enshrouded is up and running! Much to the delight of the large survival games fanbase, this game will feature both single-player and multiplayer modes, such as co-op. Here is what the max players count in Enshrouded is.

How Many Players Does Enshrouded Support?

Image Source: Keen Games GmbH via Steam

The developers from Keen Games announced before the official release that Enshrouded is a co-op survival action RPG that can support between 1 to 16 players. That means that you can invite up to 15 of your friends to join you in this adventure and to survive with joint forces.

The community manager of Keen Games said earlier on Reddit that they’ve designed Enshrouded to work great with solo play, as that’s a large chunk of players. They added that the game is designed to be played with 1-16 players. Also, the game scales to player count.

Max count of players set to 16 means that Enshrouded brings a lot of opportunities for cooperation and teamwork. We are sure that the game fulfills the promise and that it will make room for any player that wants to join the server.

Enshrouded is available on Early Access from January 24, 2024. It is available for download on Steam for a price of €26,99 ($29,49).

In Enshrouded, you take the role of a Flameborn, described as the last ember of hope of a dying race. Your task is to survive the terror of a corrupting fog and to restore your kingdom’s lost beauty. You get the chance to venture into a vast world and vanquish punishing bosses.

Also, players of Enshrouded can build grand halls to forge a path for themselves and their allies/friends. Anyway, developers confessed they put their heart and soul into the development of the game and that they count on the community to help them make Enshrouded even better than it is.