How to Get Torn Cloth in Enshrouded

You probably use any old torn clothes you have around your house for wiping floors or greasy stains. In Enshrouded, though, they are one of the game’s most versatile crafting components. So let’s have a look at how you can get Torn Cloth and what to do with it in Enshrouded.

Where to Find Torn Cloth in Enshrouded

Even though Torn Cloth is abundant in-game, its sources are harder to farm than those of other common materials. The two most reliable sources are:

Dead Shroud Creatures

Shroud enemies such as archers and swordsmen are your best bet at finding Torn Cloth in Enshrouded. Obviously, they spawn below the shroud and are often roaming in groups of two to five.

From my experience, the best way to fight them if they are in a group is to use a bow or any other ranged weapon to kite them until there are only two or three left. Afterward, use a melee weapon to finish them off and save yourself some bow ammo.

Chests

In Enshrouded, chests are way safer to loot than the shroud creatures, but they spawn significantly less Torn Cloth. Regardless, you should loot any chest you find, as they may contain other valuable equipment. You can find them mostly in abandoned forts and dungeons both above and under the shroud.

What Can You Craft With Torn Cloth in Enshrouded?

Torn Cloth is used for numerous crafts, especially in the early stages of your Enshrouded playthrough. The most important ones, though, are:

Armor – Almost every early game armor set will require Torn Cloth to craft.

– Almost every early game armor set will require Torn Cloth to craft. Bandages – Very useful healing items.

– Very useful healing items. Furniture – You can’t make a bed without Torn Cloth.

– You can’t make a bed without Torn Cloth. Illumination – Torches and other decorations you can place around the world.

Finding Torn Cloth in Enshrouded should be easy now that you have all this info.