Wuthering Waves drops on May 22, and fans of gacha games have a lot to look forward to. The post-apocalyptic game stars Rover, an amnesiac who travels across a world beset by monsters and other mysterious entities. The game is coming to PC and mobile at launch, which begs the question: is Wuthering Waves Steam Deck compatible?

Is Wuthering Waves Verified On Steam Deck?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that Wuthering Waves is currently compatible with the Steam Deck – at least for now.

The quickest and easiest way to check if any game is available on Steam Deck is to visit Steam itself, and check the Steam Deck Compatibility section. Games that are verified are those that are not only available to play on Steam Deck, but also play well, have a green tick in the section.

Unfortunately, Wuthering Waves isn’t available on Steam at launch, so this option is out of the question. However, Reddit user spadeshiro, who took part in the closed beta test earlier this year, has stated that the game’s Anti Cheat system is currently incompatible with the Steam Deck, and will prevent players from playing the game on their Decks.

Image Source: Kuro Games via IGDB

Of course, it’s possible that Wuthering Waves will be coming to Steam Deck – and Steam itself – in the future. A PlayStation port is due at a later date, so it’s possible that developer and publisher Kuro Games will work on bringing their game to the platform at some point. Until then, PC gamers can download Wuthering Waves either through the Epic Game Store or the official site.

It’s also possible that Steam Deck compatibility will come separately from a full Steam release. It appears that Wuthering Waves’ anti-cheat system is a little too sensitive, but it’s possible that the team behind the game will work on addressing this issue in the interest of getting the game to as many players as possible.

