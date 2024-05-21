fortnite chapter 5 season 3 wrecked teaser image
Image Source: Epic Games
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Release Time Countdown

Fortnite Wrecked: coming soon!
Rowan Jones
Published: May 21, 2024 06:27 am

The new season draws near and players are eager to know when exactly the new Fortnite season will begin! If you want to make sure you are the first to know when downtime ends then stay right here. We have the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 countdown!

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Countdown

Fortnite Wrecked is on its way and is bringing exciting new weapons, vehicles and, post-apocalyptic cosmetics! The new season has been confirmed by Epic Games as starting on Friday May 24, 2024. Downtime is set to begin at 2am ET (7am BST).

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
0
:
2
:
1
9
:
0
0
:
4
2
fortnite chapter 5 season 3
Image Source: Epic Games

Here are the release times for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 in your region:

  • Pacific Time: Thursday, 11pm
  • Mountain Time: Friday, 12am
  • Central Time: 1am
  • Universal Time Coordinated: 6am
  • British Summer Time: 7am
  • China Standard Time: 2pm
  • Japan Standard Time: 3pm
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time: 4pm
  • New Zealand Standard Time: 6pm

When Will Downtime End?

With every new Fortnite season comes a stretch of time when downtime begins and players sit patiently (!) waiting for the servers to be live once more. During this time the question everyone asks is: when will downtime end?

Once the new season countdown ends, downtime will begin. As long as there are no unexpected delays to the start of the new season we should expect the servers to be up and running by 7am ET, or by 12pm ET at the very latest.

Downtime usually lasts anywhere between three and five hours, sometimes longer if there is an issue. Be patient and check Epic Games server status for more details.

Bookmark our Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 countdown to keep up to date with any changes! For more Fortnite fun check out some of the best merch and gifts for the Fortnite fan in your life. We’ve also got our wishlist for the Fortnite x Fallout collab.

Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.