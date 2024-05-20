Fortnite Players Have a Wishlist for the Fallout Crossover

Greetings, Vault Dwellers! Late last week, Fortnite players were surprised with the announcement of the latest huge franchise crossover coming to the game next season. Bethesda is joining forces with Epic Games to create massively exciting new Fallout-based gameplay and cosmetics in Chapter 5 Season 3. As soon as the news broke, players have been coming up with ideas for their own Fortnite x Fallout wishlist. So far, we have only had a teasing hint at what’s to come. Of course, that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from working overtime. Here is what the players hope for with the new Fortnite X Fallout crossover!

Bottle Caps Instead of Gold

Replacing the current in-game currency with Caps would be fun. Right now we have gold bars falling out of chests used for character services or at Vending Machines. Replacing them temporarily with Caps would lend itself well to a Fallout/Fortnite world!

Nuka Cola Slurp Juice

Slurp has been the OG of healing items in Fortnite, giving us that all-important Shield in times of need. We wouldn’t want to see it removed, of course, but perhaps just rebranded as Nuka-Cola. Alternatively, Nuka-Cola could be added as an additional healing item, giving the player some other benefits much like Flowberry Fizz or Slap Juice. It has also been suggested that we get a Nuka-Cola-style wrap for our weapons and vehicles!

Power Armor

It wouldn’t be Fallout without Power Armor, but will it come as a customizable cosmetic or as something to find during a match? Some players feel that the Power Armor could be too bulky as a skin and may suit itself better as a Mech-style vehicle like the B.R.U.T.E, first seen in Season X.

Fat Man Nukes

Would it be overkill to add the Fat Man nuke as a mythic? Perhaps. Would it be hilarious to set one off on an unsuspecting enemy squad? Yes, absolutely. This could possibly work as a weapon if it were scaled down a little so it wasn’t overpowered, similar to a Junk Rift.

Deathclaws

Whatever form it comes in, players want the Deathclaw to make an appearence. A cosmetic would be amazing (think Demogorgon from Stranger Things but scarier), but many suggest it would make an epic boss battle. I think I’d prefer the latter, rather than lose my victory royale to a huge, irradiated monster.

Vault Dweller Cosmetics

It would be surprising if we don’t get at least Jonesy in a Vault Dweller cosmetic during Fortnite x Fallout. I predict that there will be a choice of character (Ramierez, Spitfire, Jones, etc.) and perhaps a customizable Vault number for the suit. Others have predicted a Vault Dweller Bobble Head back-bling, which would be adorable! There is also the hope for a Mr. Handy back-bling, which is my all-time favorite idea for next season.

Flame Throwers and Other Epic Weaponry

There are so many amazing ideas for new weapons we could see in Fortnite x Fallout. Flame throwers are one of the most popular weapons suggested, and we could certainly see how they would work in Fortnite! Rocket launchers and the Rocket Ram should make a comeback, of course, and more weapon mods to craft our own makeshift rifles.

Fallout Vaults

Fortnite already has vaults in-game, so altering these to fit the Fallout aesthetic would be easy enough. Instead of filling them with gold and weapon benches we would have Nuka-Cola Caps, rocket launchers, and flame throwers!

Fallout Character Skins

Just how many Fallout-themed skins we could see is a mystery, but so many players hope for a whole list of their favorite characters including the Ghoul, Lucy and Maximus from the TV show, Vault Boy, Minutemen, and a customizable Vault Dweller.

What else do you want to see during Fortnite x Fallout when the new season begins? Let us know in the comments below!

