Can You Change Character Appearance in Enshrouded? Answered

There is no worse feeling in a video game than realizing that you could’ve picked cooler options during character creation. The same goes for Enshrouded. So, if you are second-guessing your fashion choices, let’s look at how to change your character’s appearance in Enshrouded.

How to Change Character Appearance in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Unfortunately, you can’t change the appearance of your character after creating them in Enshrouded. The second best thing you can do, though, is to create a new character and join the same world as the previous one.

By doing that, you can transfer most of the loot and map progress to the new character. However, quests and levels are bound to each individual character. This means you will have to play through the story once more on the new character.

Will You Be Able to Change Character Appearance in the Future?

Even though there is no option to edit your character yet, the modding community could give Enshrouded a helping hand. In the Steam directory, you can find Enshrouded’s save files and a file containing all saved characters.

With that in mind, creating a script that would load the data from the file and allow you to change your character’s look in-game seems entirely plausible. Doubly so, given the fact that all the character creation tools are already in the game.

Also, Keen Games could introduce such an option in one of their future updates. Implementing it doesn’t seem that hard, and everyone in the community would appreciate it. Moreover, it could unlock some in-game micro-transaction potential, which would benefit them further.

That sums up everything on how to change your character’s appearance in Enshrouded. Be sure to check out all the other Enshrouded guides we have here on Twinfinite, including the one on whether Enshrouded will be coming to consoles.