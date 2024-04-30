All Body Core Locations in Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade is filled with stylish, but punishingly difficult combat. Luckily, you can upgrade your health by finding body cores throughout the world. There are 19 body cores across Stellar Blade’s various maps, and collecting three will give you a boost – you’ll only need 18 to maximize your health. Here’s where to find all the body core locations in Stellar Blade.

Eidos 7

You can find the first body core by scanning the body at the bottom of the parking tower.

Past the parking tower, take the left path past the crater, and look for a building named Connia Kolzen at the other side of a nearby underpass. The glowing corpse outside holds the area’s second body core.

At the Construction Zone, use the crane on the left to make a pathway to the nearby building. A ledge on the second floor holds another body core.

Once you defeat the Dozer, exit the parking tower on the right and go in the opposite direction of the waypoint. Eventually you’ll find a small bar – the corpse inside has another body core.

For the fifth core, follow the tunnel outside the Camp until you reach a four-way intersection – you’ll know you’re at the right place when you find a hackable box. Head straight on and you’ll find another corpse with a body core once you’re out in the open.

Xion

There’s only one body core in Xion. To get it, all you have to do is complete the mission “An Offer You Can’t Refuse.”

Wasteland

You’ll find the area’s first body core in an alcove north of the Central Great Canyon, above Altess Levoire.

The second body core is in the south of the Wasteland. Travel off the main path when you’re on the Altess Levoire mission to find some enemies in front of some boxes. Kill the enemies and smash the boxes to find a corpse – scan it to get the body core.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via IGDB

Matrix 11

After you find the fusion cell from the Landfill, you’ll come across a hive blocking a doorway to the left. Destroy it, and you’ll find a corpse behind it with a body cell.

The area’s second body core is in the Rail Yard. After defeating some enemies, you’ll come across a blockage. You’ll find the corpse you need to scan on a nearby walkway.

This body core is at the far end of the train graveyard, on a platform opposite the underwater train car where you’ll find a passcode. To reach the body core, you’ll need to move a floating board to make a bridge.

Once you pass the area’s fourth (and final) supply camp, you’ll head towards the Contaminated Water Purification Plant. Immediately before you reach it there’s be a staircase – behind the staircase is the area’s final body core.

Great Desert Body Core Locations

This body core can be found by using the handholds opposite the Central Great Desert Camp to reach an upper room in the building.

The area’s second body core is in a collapsed building east of the Debris-filled Entryway.

You’ll find the third body core in the easternmost part of the map. Pass the parking lot and you’ll find the corpse you need to scan leaning against some debris.

Spire 4

Once you’ve opened the dam maintenance gate using a passcode, explore the tunnel. You’ll find a staircase leading outside on the right and find the corpse leaning against some rocks.

The next body core is behind a ramp near the end of the conveyor belt section.

The area’s third body core is beyond Gate 3 in the Raphael Space Center.

As you progress through the level, you’ll eventually reach a cargo lift which will stop. follow Lily’s guidance and head through the door, and take the stairs on the left. From here, take the elevator and scan the corpse under the stairs to find the final body core in the level – and the whole game.

That’s is for finding all Stellar Blade Body Core locations. Want to boost your combat prowess even further? Here’s our guide to every gear effect in the game.

