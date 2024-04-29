Knowing the enemy well is always a good approach to have in any combat scenario, and for Eve in Stellar Blade, that will definitely help in battling the dangerous Naytiba. Similarly, having the right tools for the job will make things a whole lot easier. Aside from her trusty Blood Edge sword, Eve can also count on other augmentations to help her cause. This guide to all the Gear Effects in Stellar Blade will help players plan for their next big fight with ease.

All Gear Effects in Stellar Blade

Gear is equipment that can improve Eve’s combat capabilities in different ways. Players will be able to equip gear in Gear Sockets to boost their desired combat stats, and while you only start with one slot, more can be unlocked with the help of Omnibolts that can be collected out in the world of Stellar Blade, similar to how players can upgrade the rechargeable Tumbler.

Visit the upgrade console at any camp to proceed with the upgrade to take full advantage of the system.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Each gear comes in different tiers as well, which can start from one star to a maximum of three. Naturally, the higher-tiered gear brings more benefits, so it is in the player’s best interest to obtain the better gear as soon as possible. They can either be found out in the wild, or purchased from some of the vendors encountered. Always be on the lookout, and Eve will only get better at what she does, especially if you are able to create synergy with the various Exospines that can also be found.

Gear Name Effect Beta Charge Gear ★ Recharges more Beta Energy – Bonus Beta Energy Recharge – 6% Beta Charge Gear ★★ Recharges more Beta Energy – Bonus Beta Energy Recharge – 8% Beta Charge Gear ★★★ Recharges more Beta Energy – Bonus Beta Energy Recharge – 10% Beta Enhancement Gear ★ Increase Beta Skill Attack Power by 4.5% Beta Enhancement Gear ★★ Increase Beta Skill Attack Power by 6.5% Beta Enhancement Gear ★★★ Increase Beta Skill Attack Power by 8% Beta Recovery Gear ★ Beta Energy Recharge proportional to damage taken – 2 Beta Recovery Gear ★★ Beta Energy Recharge proportional to damage taken – 3 Beta Recovery Gear ★★★ Beta Energy Recharge proportional to damage taken – 4 Burst Charge Gear ★ Bonus Burst Energy Recharge – 16% Burst Charge Gear ★★ Bonus Burst Energy Recharge – 22% Burst Charge Gear ★★★ Bonus Burst Energy Recharge – 25% Burst Enhancement Gear ★ Burst Skill Attack Power increased by 14% Burst Enhancement Gear ★★ Burst Skill Attack Power increased by 19% Burst Enhancement Gear ★★★ Burst Skill Attack Power increased by 23.5% Burst Expansion Gear ★ Max Burst Energy increased by 100 Burst Expansion Gear ★★ Max Burst Energy increased by 200 Burst Expansion Gear ★★★ Max Burst Energy increased by 400 Burst Recovery Gear ★ Burst Energy Recharge proportional to damage taken – 2 Burst Recovery Gear ★★ Burst Energy Recharge proportional to damage taken – 3 Burst Recovery Gear ★★★ Burst Energy Recharge proportional to damage taken – 4 Combat Continuation Gear ★ Upon enemy’s defeat, increase attack power by 6% for 10 seconds Combat Continuation Gear ★★ Upon enemy’s defeat, increase attack power by 8.5% for 10 seconds Combat Continuation Gear ★★★ Upon enemy’s defeat, increase attack power by 10% for 10 seconds Combat Supply Gear ★ Upon enemy’s defeat, recovers 90HP Combat Supply Gear ★★ Upon enemy’s defeat, recovers 135HP Combat Supply Gear ★★★ Upon enemy’s defeat, recovers 160HP Combo Attack Enhancement Gear ★ Increase attack power of combo attack power level 2 or higher by 14% Combo Attack Enhancement Gear ★★ Increase attack power of combo attack power level 2 or higher by 20% Combo Attack Enhancement Gear ★★★ Increase attack power of combo attack power level 2 or higher by 24% Crit Boost Gear ★ Critical Rate increased by 4.5% Crit Boost Gear ★★ Critical Rate increased by 6.5% Crit Boost Gear ★★★ Critical Rate increased by 8% Crit Enhancement Gear ★ Critical Damage increased by 9% Crit Enhancement Gear ★★ Critical Damage increased by 13% Crit Enhancement Gear ★★★ Critical Damage increased by 15.5% Double Edged Gear ★ Increase attack power by 15%, increase damage taken by 23% Double Edged Gear ★★ Increase attack power by 20%, increase damage taken by 30% Double Edged Gear ★★★ Increase attack power by 25%, increase damage taken by 38% Fixed Damage Gear ★ Bonus Fixed Damage upon combo attack – 65 Fixed Damage Gear ★★ Bonus Fixed Damage upon combo attack – 85 Fixed Damage Gear ★★★ Bonus Fixed Damage upon combo attack – 110 Gold Gear ★ Bonus Gold Drop of 40% Gold Gear ★★ Bonus Gold Drop of 70% Gold Gear ★★★ Bonus Gold Drop of 100% Melee Protection Gear ★ Melee Damage Reduction by 7% Melee Protection Gear ★★ Melee Damage Reduction by 10% Melee Protection Gear ★★★ Melee Damage Reduction by 12% Perfect Combat Gear ★ Increases attack power by 7% when HP is high Perfect Combat Gear ★★ Increases attack power by 9.5% when HP is high Perfect Combat Gear ★★★ Increases attack power by 11.5% when HP is high Protection Gear ★ Damage reduction of 4.5% Protection Gear ★★ Damage reduction of 6.5% Protection Gear ★★★ Damage reduction of 8% Ranged Enhancement Gear ★ Increase ranged attack power by 4.5% Ranged Enhancement Gear ★★ Increase ranged attack power by 6.5% Ranged Enhancement Gear ★★★ Increase ranged attack power by 8% Ranged Protection Gear ★ Ranged damage reduction by 8% Ranged Protection Gear ★★ Ranged damage reduction by 12% Ranged Protection Gear ★★★ Ranged damage reduction by 14% Risk Taking Gear ★ Increase attack power by 9% when low HP Risk Taking Gear ★★ Increase attack power by 12% when low HP Risk Taking Gear ★★★ Increase attack power by 14% when low HP Shield Destruction Gear ★ Increase damage to shields by 18% Shield Destruction Gear ★★ Increase damage to shields by 26% Shield Destruction Gear ★★★ Increase damage to shields by 32% Shield Enhancement Gear ★ Increase max shield capacity by 100 Shield Enhancement Gear ★★ Increase max shield capacity by 200 Shield Enhancement Gear ★★★ Increase max shield capacity by 300 Shield Penetration Gear ★ Increase shield penetration by 9% Shield Penetration Gear ★★ Increase shield penetration by 13% Shield Penetration Gear ★★★ Increase shield penetration by 16% Speed Increase Gear ★ Increase attack speed by 10% Speed Increase Gear ★★ Increase attack speed by 12.5% Speed Increase Gear ★★★ Increase attack speed by 15% Training Gear ★ Increase SP acquisition by 10% Training Gear ★★ Increase SP acquisition by 15% Training Gear ★★★ Increase SP acquisition by 20%

And there you go, the complete list of all Gear effects in Stellar Blade. Be sure to check out our other guides for more help, or search Twinfinite for more answers.

