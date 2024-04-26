All Exospine Locations in Stellar Blade (Perfect Exospine Trophy)

When it comes to fighting the Naytiba back on Earth, Eve has more than just her trusty Blood Edge blade to count on in Stellar Blade. As players explore and progress the story, there will be other equipment that pops up that could be very helpful to the way you would want to approach the game, such as Exospines. In total, there are 12 Exospines to be found in the game, and here’s a guide to all Exospine locations in Stellar Blade to make things easier.

Recommended Videos

What are Exospines in Stellar Blade?

The growth of Eve in Stellar Blade is largely tied down to finding upgrade resources to further enhance her toolset, such as her sword, rechargeable tumbler uses, and health. Exospines serve another purpose in augmenting a certain playstyle. They can provide various buffs and bonuses to things like stealth, defense, attack, or even parrying windows.

At the start, players will only be able to equip one Exospine, and towards the back half of the game, Lily, the engineer, will help Eve unlock more of her prowess by allowing for a second Exospine to be added into the mix. This way, you will be able to find a synergy between the two equipped Exospines and make the fight against the Naytiba go even smoother.

In addition, Exospines can be upgraded twice, unlocking more perks that make it more efficient in what it does. Make sure to save all those Nano Elements found in the world to do just that.

All Exospine Locations

The 11 Exospines that can be found in Stellar Blade are as follows:

Chain-Type Exospine

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The first Exospine can be found after defeating the first boss, Abaddon, on the rooftop of the parking complex in Eidos 7. With the path clear, move down the ramp to the second floor and open the nearby red box to find the Chain-Type Exospine.

Base tier: Increases Attack Power of Combo Attacks Level 2 or higher by 27%

Second tier: Critical Damage increases by 23%

Third tier: Increases Critical Rate of Combo Attacks Level 4 or higher by 30%

Grenedier-Type Exospine

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

This Exospine is found in the Flooded Commerical Area on Eidos 7. After riding the monorail, go down the stairs and head to the left and cross the bridge. Now, look to the left again to find another path that leads downwards. Defeat the enemies there and near a computer terminal will be the red box with the Exospine.

Base tier: Increases the damage and effect of Combat Consumables. Powerful Naytiba are not affected

Second tier: Increases the Area of Effect of Combat Consumables

Third tier: Combat Consumables deal increased damage and have a greater effect upon hitting enemies from behind

Protection-Type Exospine

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Next is the Construction Zone area. Among the ruins, look for a building with a generator inside that can power the nearby lift. Turn around and find the ledge painted in yellow. Climb up, and the red box will be found there.

Base tier: Damage received from enemies decreases by 10%

Second tier: Shield’s protection level increases by one at maximum

Third tier: Has a chance to restore HP for five seconds while guarding or parrying when HP is 20% or less

Impact-Type Exospine

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

From the entrance of the Wasteland, look at the map and note the lone pathway in the middle heading north just to the right. Head to that location and prepare for a gauntlet of Naytiba. Defeat all three waves of enemies and open up the box for the Exospine.

Base tier: Critical Rate increases by 9.5%

Second tier: Unleashes unstable energy when enemies are dealt a Critical Hit. Unstable energy deals chained damage to nearby enemies

Third tier: Unstable energy deals more chained damage

Camouflage-Type Exospine

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

An easy find, look for the box next to the terminal at the top of the Solar Facility.

Base tier: Decreases enemies’ field of view

Second tier: Increases melee attack power by 17.5% for 10 seconds upon a successful execution

Third tier: Restores 15% of Max HP upon a successful execution

Eagle Eye-Type Exospine

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

On your way to the elevator that goes down to Altess Levoire, the box is just right next to it.

Base tier: Ranged attack power increases by 10%

Second tier: Increases the max capacity of all owned ammo

Third tier: Has a set chance of recovering ammo from successful hits when attacking an enemy’s weakness from a distance

Reflex-Type Exospine

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

During your adventures in Matrix 11, there will be a section that sees a train car dislodge and hurtle towards Eve at high speeds. Avoid the obstacle, and the box will be found at the back of the train.

Base tier: Shield regenerates faster when using guard

Second tier: Makes it easier to use Perfect Dodge

Third tier: Makes it easier to use Perfect Parry

Burst-Type Exospine

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Also found in Matrix 11, you will take an elevator upwards and reach an intersection with four different paths. Choose the one on the right that leads to a room, where the box can be found.

Base tier: Increases Max Burst Energy by 600

Second tier: Increases Burst Skill Attack Power by 30%

Third tier: Recharges Burst Energy by 50 when combo attacks at level 4 or above are used

Beta Trance-Type Exospine

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

After visiting the safe haven in Matrix 11, head through the path on the right that has a gate. This will lead to a dimly lit area where there are two powerful Naytibas waiting. Defeat them and claim your prize.

Base tier: Increases Beta Energy recharge by 12%

Second tier: Attack power of Beta Skills increases by 12%

Third tier: Successful Beta Skill hits have a chance to place you in a Trance. Beta Skills won’t consume Beta Energy in Trance mode

Suppression-Type Exospine

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Near to the Hypertube entrance in the western part of the Great Desert, look for the two turrets on the metal platform. Defeat them, and the box can be opened for the Exospine.

Base tier: Shield Penetration increases by 18%

Second tier: Downed duration of enemies increases

Third tier: Damage to downed enemies increases by 18%

Recovery-Type Exospine

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Head to the southern part of the Great Desert, and just east of the Solar Facility, seek out the box next to a drone at the top of the collapsed roads.

Base tier: All recovery effects increase by 10%

Second tier: Damage taken decreases by 11.5% for a while after a potion is used

Third tier: Recovers Beta Energy by 100 when a potion is used

Judgement-Type Exospine

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The final Exospine can be found on Spire 4. There will be an area full of shipping containers, scan the surroundings for the various metal balls, and push them onto pressure plates located around the vicinity. This will drop another container that has the Exospine within.

Base tier: Tachy Energy Charge increases by 15%

Second tier: Tachy Energy consumption decreases by 15%

Third tier: Manually leaving Tachy Mode damages nearby enemies and downs them

Perfect Exospine Trophy in Stellar Blade

Now that you have all of the possible Exospines in your possession, it is time to invest in them. By upgrading 10 of them to the maximum tier, you will unlock the Perfect Exospine trophy. This will require a ton of resources that can be obtained from boxes and crates that you can destroy, and in a pinch, purchased from vendors such as Kaya back at Xion.

Make sure to upgrade the Exospines that you use the most first, so you can reap the benefits in combat. The rest can then follow in order to get the trophy to add to your collection.

That’s everything there is to know about all Exospine locations and how to get the Perfect Exospine trophy in Stellar Blade. For more help, check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more