Stellar Blade may not be an open-world title, but there’s still a plethora of loot and collectibles strewn throughout the world to discover. Shift Up’s hot new action game features a traditional skill tree progression system that fans of Nier Automata and Bayonetta will recognize. One of the very first parameters players are going to want to upgrade is Eve’s health. Here in this guide, we’ll go through how to increase maximum health in Stellar Blade.

How to Use Body Cores to Increase Health in Stellar Blade

To increase maximum health in Stellar Blade, you need objects called Body Cores. Body Cores are always housed within an Airborne Squad Member’s corpse. You can find numerous Airborne Squad Member bodies hidden throughout Stellar Blade’s environments. Every three Body Cores increases Eve’s health, so finding just one Body Core won’t do anything except contribute to the groups of threes that you need.

Where To Find Body Cores

Body Cores are a somewhat rare commodity in Stellar Blade, but there’s more than enough strewn throughout the world to boost up Eve’s health a reasonable amount. Here are some tips to help get you started on the journey to locate Body Cores.

First, it’s prudent to scan the environment every time you enter a new building or town block. Just press anywhere on the PS5 Touchpad to scan the environment. Scanning highlights various points of interest such as crates, enemies, money, and humans (Squad Members) within the immediate area. Look for the Human indications while scanning and follow their location for a chance to get a Body Core.

Human corpses won’t always house Body Cores since a majority of corpses are ground infantry troops. Only the female Airborne Squad corpses supply Eve with Body Cores. The first Body Core in Stellar Blade is located at the Parking Tower entrance within Eidos 7. Take the first left after entering the Parking Tower building and you’ll find an Airborne Squad corpse lying against the wall under the stairs. Walk up to it and hold R2 to receive the Body Core.

That covers how you can increase maximum health in Stellar Blade. If you need help getting every last Body Core in the game, check out our Body Core locations guide here on Twinfinite.

