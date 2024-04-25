All Trophies in Stellar Blade & How to Get Them

Stellar Blade is a post-apocalyptic, futuristic adventure game from the innovative minds at Shift Up, and full of exciting, “razor-sharp” action for players to enjoy and a variety of challenges to embark on through the eyes of robotic heroine, Eve. Accompanying those challenges are plenty of trophies, and they’ll take some refined swordsmanship skills to unlock. If you’re wondering how to work towards that Platinum, here is our handy guide to all trophies in Stellar Blade and how to get them.

All Unlockable Trophies in Stellar Blade (including Hidden Ones)

Stellar Blade features a grand total of 43 trophies for players to unlock during their playthroughs. Despite the nature of the gameplay, these trophies focus on completion rather than difficulty, so it’s a relatively easy Platinum to achieve.

There are also at least three different endings to the game, and each has its own trophy to unlock. Per our experience so far, you will need to unlock each of these endings separately to get all of those trophies.

Below we’ve listed all trophies in Stellar Blade, and the objective(s) required to unlock them.

Be aware that this list contains story-related spoilers, so read ahead with discretion.

Trophy Name How to Unlock Camp Preparation (Bronze) Activated the first Camp Abaddon (Bronze) Defeated Abaddon Boss Corrupter (Bronze) Defeated Corrupter Boss Gigas (Bronze) Defeated Gigas Boss Brute (Bronze) Defeated Brute Boss Altess Levoire (Bronze) Retrieved the Hyper Cell from Altess Levoire Stalker (Bronze) Defeated Stalker Boss Juggernaut (Bronze) Defeat Juggernaut Boss Tachy (Bronze) Defeated Tachy Boss Behemoth (Bronze) Defeated Behemoth Boss Abyss Levoire (Bronze) Retrieved the Hyper Cell from Abyss Levoire Belial (Bronze) Defeated Belial Boss Karakuri (Bronze) Defeated Karakuri Boss Demogorgon (Bronze) Defeated Demogorgon Boss Raven (Bronze) Defeated Raven Boss Return to the Colony (Gold) ‘Return to the Colony’ ending unlocked Cost of Lost Memories (Gold) ‘Cost of Lost Memories’ ending unlocked Making New Memories (Gold) ‘Making New Memories’ ending unlocked Can Collector (Silver) Collected all cans Nano Suit Collector (Silver) Acquired 30 Nano Suits Records Collector (Silver) Collected 200 Data Bank Entries (Memorysticks, Documents, or Passcodes) Lonely Fisherman (Silver) Caught 20 different fish Box Hunter (Silver) Opened 200 boxes Naytiba Researcher (Silver) Got information on all Naytibas Meticulous Explorer (Silver) Activated all Camps Perfect Exospine (Silver) Enhanced 10 Exospines to their max Perfect Blood Edge (Bronze) Enhanced Blood Edge to its max Perfect Rechargeable Tumbler (Bronze) Enhanced the Rechargeable Tumbler to its max Perfect Physical Enhancement (Bronze) Enhanced HP to its max Perfect Beta Energy Enhancement (Bronze) Enhanced Beta Energy to its max Thorough Technician (Bronze) Learned all skills Beyond Fate (Silver) Completed Enya and Su’s story Sisterly Love (Silver) Completed Kaya’s story Beep! (Silver) Completed D1G-g2r’s story Battlefield Martial Artist (Bronze) Perfect Dodged 200 enemy attacks Agile Gladiator (Bronze) Perfect Parried 300 enemy attacks Silent Executioner (Bronze) Defeated 50 enemies by execution Naytiba Hunter (Bronze) Defeated 100 enemies with Beta Skills Relentless Destroyer (Bronze) Defeated 50 enemies with Burst Skills Revenging Agent (Bronze) Defeated 50 enemies in Tachy Mode Cold-blooded Sniper (Bronze) Defeat 150 enemies with ranged attacks Cruel Liberator (Silver) Defeated 1,500 enemies EVE Protocol (Platinum) Acquired all trophies

That concludes our guide to all trophies in Stellar Blade and how to get them. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’re enjoying the game so far. Which trophies do you think are the most challenging?

