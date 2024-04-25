Image Source: SHIFT UP Corporation
All Trophies in Stellar Blade & How to Get Them

Sharpen that blade if you want to get all of these trophies!
Stellar Blade is a post-apocalyptic, futuristic adventure game from the innovative minds at Shift Up, and full of exciting, “razor-sharp” action for players to enjoy and a variety of challenges to embark on through the eyes of robotic heroine, Eve. Accompanying those challenges are plenty of trophies, and they’ll take some refined swordsmanship skills to unlock. If you’re wondering how to work towards that Platinum, here is our handy guide to all trophies in Stellar Blade and how to get them.

All Unlockable Trophies in Stellar Blade (including Hidden Ones)

Stellar Blade the game's main character Eve

Stellar Blade features a grand total of 43 trophies for players to unlock during their playthroughs. Despite the nature of the gameplay, these trophies focus on completion rather than difficulty, so it’s a relatively easy Platinum to achieve.

There are also at least three different endings to the game, and each has its own trophy to unlock. Per our experience so far, you will need to unlock each of these endings separately to get all of those trophies.

Below we’ve listed all trophies in Stellar Blade, and the objective(s) required to unlock them.

Be aware that this list contains story-related spoilers, so read ahead with discretion.

Trophy NameHow to Unlock
Camp Preparation (Bronze)Activated the first Camp
Abaddon (Bronze)Defeated Abaddon Boss
Corrupter (Bronze)Defeated Corrupter Boss
Gigas (Bronze)Defeated Gigas Boss
Brute (Bronze)Defeated Brute Boss
Altess Levoire (Bronze)Retrieved the Hyper Cell from Altess Levoire
Stalker (Bronze)Defeated Stalker Boss
Juggernaut (Bronze)Defeat Juggernaut Boss
Tachy (Bronze)Defeated Tachy Boss
Behemoth (Bronze)Defeated Behemoth Boss
Abyss Levoire (Bronze)Retrieved the Hyper Cell from Abyss Levoire
Belial (Bronze)Defeated Belial Boss
Karakuri (Bronze)Defeated Karakuri Boss
Demogorgon (Bronze)Defeated Demogorgon Boss
Raven (Bronze)Defeated Raven Boss
Return to the Colony (Gold)‘Return to the Colony’ ending unlocked
Cost of Lost Memories (Gold)‘Cost of Lost Memories’ ending unlocked
Making New Memories (Gold)‘Making New Memories’ ending unlocked
Can Collector (Silver)Collected all cans
Nano Suit Collector (Silver)Acquired 30 Nano Suits
Records Collector (Silver)Collected 200 Data Bank Entries (Memorysticks, Documents, or Passcodes)
Lonely Fisherman (Silver)Caught 20 different fish
Box Hunter (Silver)Opened 200 boxes
Naytiba Researcher (Silver)Got information on all Naytibas
Meticulous Explorer (Silver)Activated all Camps
Perfect Exospine (Silver)Enhanced 10 Exospines to their max
Perfect Blood Edge (Bronze)Enhanced Blood Edge to its max
Perfect Rechargeable Tumbler (Bronze)Enhanced the Rechargeable Tumbler to its max
Perfect Physical Enhancement (Bronze)Enhanced HP to its max
Perfect Beta Energy Enhancement (Bronze)Enhanced Beta Energy to its max
Thorough Technician (Bronze)Learned all skills
Beyond Fate (Silver)Completed Enya and Su’s story
Sisterly Love (Silver)Completed Kaya’s story
Beep! (Silver)Completed D1G-g2r’s story
Battlefield Martial Artist (Bronze)Perfect Dodged 200 enemy attacks
Agile Gladiator (Bronze)Perfect Parried 300 enemy attacks
Silent Executioner (Bronze)Defeated 50 enemies by execution
Naytiba Hunter (Bronze)Defeated 100 enemies with Beta Skills
Relentless Destroyer (Bronze)Defeated 50 enemies with Burst Skills
Revenging Agent (Bronze)Defeated 50 enemies in Tachy Mode
Cold-blooded Sniper (Bronze)Defeat 150 enemies with ranged attacks
Cruel Liberator (Silver)Defeated 1,500 enemies
EVE Protocol (Platinum)Acquired all trophies

That concludes our guide to all trophies in Stellar Blade and how to get them. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’re enjoying the game so far. Which trophies do you think are the most challenging?

Be sure to check out all of our latest guides and news for Stellar Blade, such as our official review of the game.

