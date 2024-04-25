How to Increase Tumbler Uses for Recovering Health in Stellar Blade (Perfect Rechargeable Tumbler Trophy)

With combat being such an important aspect of the adventure in Stellar Blade, it should come as no surprise that the Naytiba are dangerous threats. Even the smaller enemies can overwhelm Eve if players are not careful. Taking fatal damage can set your progress back quite significantly if you haven’t saved in a while, so having healing options is always a good idea. If you are seeking the secrets on how to increase Tumbler uses for recovering health for the Perfect Rechargeable Tumbler trophy in Stellar Blade, this is the right place to start.

Increasing Tumbler Uses for Recovering Health in Stellar Blade

Like many other games that boast intense combat against dangerous enemies, such as Elden Ring or the Souls series, Stellar Blade gives players a little helping hand in the form of the reusable Tumbler. Each use recovers a decent amount of health, but at the start, you are only able to use the tool three times before it runs out of juice. The only way to restore its uses is to visit a camp and rest, which also respawns all of the Naytiba that you have taken out along the way.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

This would be a conundrum, but as players explore the world, they should keep an eye out for little robots that run away at the sight of Eve. There are different colored variants of these little guys, and those in dark blue are the prime targets. Destroy them, and they will drop a purple item, the invaluable Tumbler Expansion Module.

These robots are usually found on hidden paths and off in hard-to-reach corners of the world, so it is imperative that players make liberal use of the Scan function by pressing in on the touchpad whenever they arrive at a new area. This will help highlight any potential robots scurrying about, which can lead to not just Tumbeler Expansion Modules, but also upgrade parts for the drone, Omnibolts for gear slot expansion, and more.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

By collecting a bunch of the modules, players can then head to the Repair Console, which can be found in many camps, and use them to initiate Tumbler Enhancement. Each level of the upgrade will grant an additional use of the rechargeable Tumbler, with a maximum of eight uses by the end of things. This will give you more breathing room, especially in the harder fights, and keep Eve fighting fit while out exploring. In addition, getting all of the upgrades will unlock the Perfect Rechargeable Tumbler trophy for players chasing the lot.

And there you go, all there is to know about how to increase Tumbler uses for recovering health for the Perfect Rechargeable Tumbler trophy in Stellar Blade. For more help, be sure to consult our other guides, or search Twinfinite.

