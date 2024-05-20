XDefiant characters standing in a row with weapons drawn.
Image Credit: Ubisoft
Category:
Guides

XDefiant Release Time Countdown

It’s coming very soon.
Image of Nathan P. Gibson
Nathan P. Gibson
|
Published: May 20, 2024 11:22 am

Ubisoft’s upcoming free-to-play shooter XDefiant now has a release date. The game’s official X account is counting down the days until release day. It’s coming a lot sooner than you might have expected. Here’s the XDefiant release time countdown.

Recommended Videos

When is The XDefiant Release Time Countdown?

The good news is that players don’t have to wait long until they can jump back into the action. XDefiant is officially scheduled to launch on Tuesday, May 21 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The title will be available across all regions at the same time, becoming playable from 12pm CT, 7pm CEST, 3am AET, and 2pm BRT.

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
0
:
0
:
2
3
:
2
0
:
2
4

For those who don’t want to wait before playing XDefiant, the game can be pre-loaded right now. That way, it’ll be ready to launch as soon as the release time comes around. That means you won’t have to sit through any download and install times when the game launches. Those who have previous beta versions of XDefiant already installed should be able to update the game so it’s ready to play.

What is XDefiant?

XDefiant was originally set to launch in October 2023. However, the game was delayed after a number of beta tests, some of which were open to the public. Developer Ubisoft San Francisco cited gameplay issues discovered during testing that meant that XDefiant was not ready for a full release.

Compared to the Call of Duty franchise and including characters from across Ubisoft’s series, it is one of 2024’s most highly anticipated games. Players can choose from a variety of classes and factions, each having their own set of distinct abilities. The crossplay enabled XDefiant is sure to face some server issues at launch, so pre-loading might be a good idea to avoid any possible stress when it becomes available to play.

You can check out other countdowns right here. Check out when Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 releases or when the Roblox Classic event starts.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How To Preload Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves official art for preload download
Category: Guides
Guides
How To Preload Wuthering Waves
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht May 20, 2024
Read Article Fortnite Crew Pack Skins (May 2024)
promo image for Fortnite
Category: Guides
Guides
Fortnite Crew Pack Skins (May 2024)
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 20, 2024
Read Article Dice Dreams Free Rolls (May 20)
dice dreams feature
Category: Guides
Guides
Dice Dreams Free Rolls (May 20)
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How To Preload Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves official art for preload download
Category: Guides
Guides
How To Preload Wuthering Waves
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht May 20, 2024
Read Article Fortnite Crew Pack Skins (May 2024)
promo image for Fortnite
Category: Guides
Guides
Fortnite Crew Pack Skins (May 2024)
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 20, 2024
Read Article Dice Dreams Free Rolls (May 20)
dice dreams feature
Category: Guides
Guides
Dice Dreams Free Rolls (May 20)
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 20, 2024
Author
Nathan P. Gibson
Nathan writes about everything from television and movies to technology but has a special passion for gaming. Over the last 10 years in the industry, he has interviewed some of the biggest indie developers and written hundreds of news stories, guides, reviews, and opinion pieces. When not writing, he's usually trying to work his way through a backlog that never gets any smaller.