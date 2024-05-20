Ubisoft’s upcoming free-to-play shooter XDefiant now has a release date. The game’s official X account is counting down the days until release day. It’s coming a lot sooner than you might have expected. Here’s the XDefiant release time countdown.

When is The XDefiant Release Time Countdown?

This time next week XDefiant will be in your hands! Make sure you're ready for it by checking out the pre-load and launch times for your region! pic.twitter.com/AQdbuCoug5 — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) May 14, 2024

The good news is that players don’t have to wait long until they can jump back into the action. XDefiant is officially scheduled to launch on Tuesday, May 21 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The title will be available across all regions at the same time, becoming playable from 12pm CT, 7pm CEST, 3am AET, and 2pm BRT.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 0 : 2 3 : 2 0 : 2 4

For those who don’t want to wait before playing XDefiant, the game can be pre-loaded right now. That way, it’ll be ready to launch as soon as the release time comes around. That means you won’t have to sit through any download and install times when the game launches. Those who have previous beta versions of XDefiant already installed should be able to update the game so it’s ready to play.

What is XDefiant?

XDefiant was originally set to launch in October 2023. However, the game was delayed after a number of beta tests, some of which were open to the public. Developer Ubisoft San Francisco cited gameplay issues discovered during testing that meant that XDefiant was not ready for a full release.

Compared to the Call of Duty franchise and including characters from across Ubisoft’s series, it is one of 2024’s most highly anticipated games. Players can choose from a variety of classes and factions, each having their own set of distinct abilities. The crossplay enabled XDefiant is sure to face some server issues at launch, so pre-loading might be a good idea to avoid any possible stress when it becomes available to play.

