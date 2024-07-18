TV Defense Codes (July 2024)

Need some TV Defense codes? TDS games are all the rage on the Roblox platform, and this experience from Mosqto2001 is no different. If you’re about to arrange your units for the first time but want some codes to land extra resources, we’ve got you covered.

All TV Defense Codes

TV Defense Codes (Working)

10MVISITS : 10 Red Crystal

: 10 Red Crystal MEOWDEV : 1,900 Money

: 1,900 Money BACKROOM : 9 Almond Water

: 9 Almond Water HAPPYSONGKRAN : 500 Water Gun

: 500 Water Gun SONGKRANDAY: 500 Water Gun

TV Defense Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in TV Defense

Making use of coupons in TV Defense is incredibly easy. Here’s what you have to do:

Load into TV Defense via the Roblox game page.

Once in a lobby, tap the gift box icon that says Codes.

Paste in a code from our list and hit the Redeem button.

Check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More TV Defense Codes?

Conveniently, you can find coupons on the TV Defense Roblox game page. There’s a list of them in the description, meaning you can’t miss them when booting up the game. Alongside that, there’s a YouTube channel and Discord server, both of which are worth checking out.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that a code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This is par for the course on Roblox, where coupons often have a very short shelf life and disappear quite soon after landing. The only workaround for this is to redeem each code the instant you spot it.

Failing that, double-check that the code you’re inputting is exactly the same as seen on our list. Roblox codes have very specific formatting quirks like capitalization and special characters, all of which are crucial for the code to work. It’s simpler to just copy and paste each code directly from our guide.

