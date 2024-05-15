The second installment of Senua’s journey through the Norse mythology is finally making its way to Xbox and Steam. It’s set to be one of Game Pass’ Day One Releases, so Game Pass players can play it as soon as it launches. Here’s the Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 release time countdown.

When Is The Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Release Time Countdown?

Image Source: Xbox Game Studios

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 launches on May 21, 2024. However depending on where you are, it won’t be exactly at midnight. It will be playable at 1 AM PDT, 4 AM EDT, 9 AM BST, 1:30 PM IST, and 5 PM JST. Regardless of where you are, by 6 PM, you’ll have access to the next step in Senua’s journey.

You can play it on Xbox or Steam, but Game Pass subscribers won’t have to pay a thing extra. To buy it on Steam costs $49.99, and by the looks of the promotional material, you’ll get your money’s worth.

Senua’s Saga is the second game in the series, coming six years after the initial Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. You follow the story of Senua, a Nordic warrior who must combat the gods and the Northmen alike to conquer her inner darkness.

Image Source: Xbox Game Studios

The first game delved deeply into the concepts of psychosis. This offered great exposure to a mental disorder that can be so commonly misunderstood. The game recommends wearing headphones because of the binaural audio used to bring the voices in Senua’s head to life. If the first game was any indication, Senua’s Saga should be just as well-rounded of an experience.

The gameplay consists more of exploration and linear storytelling than combat, although the consequences for losing in combat are severe. The next installment will likely follow a similar pattern as the first, but there’s no way to predict exactly what kind of wild ride it will be.

That’s the release countdown for Senua’s Saga, Hellblade 2. Ready your best headphones and get ready to fight your way through the darkness, and don’t forget to check back here for guides if you need help with any puzzles. To hold you over until it’s here, give Hades 2 a try, on the note of great sequels.

