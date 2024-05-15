Here’s everything you need to know about the Dead by Daylight Dungeons & Dragons chapter release time countdown. Dead by Daylight has officially unveiled its newest chapter, Dungeons and Dragons. The chapter brings legendary lich Vecna to the realms of the entity, voiced by Dungeons and Dragons legend Matthew Mercer. Additionally, the chapter introduces a new two-in-one survivor, Aestri/Baermar, as well as mimics, magic, and a new map filled with easter eggs.

Recommended Videos

Dead by Daylight, Dungeons & Dragons releases on June 3rd at 9 AM PDT/12 PM EDT/5 PM BST.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 2 : 4 : 2 3 : 2 5 : 0 3

Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date yet for The Casting of Frank Stone or Project T, the mysterious PVE game. However, the 8th Anniversary Stream did hint that a release date for the former could be close, with Supermassive Games stating that it’s on the horizon.

Can’t wait to experience Vecna in Dead by Daylight? PC players can access the new chapter right now as part of the player test build. To join the PTB you’ll need to go to your Steam library, right-click Dead by Daylight, click on “betas”, and select “public-test” from the drop-down menu.

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via YouTube

However, it’s worth noting that the PTB is separate from the main game, and so any add-ons earned won’t carry over. Additionally, you’ll need to level up both Vecna and Aestri/Baermar from scratch when the chapter officially launches.

The PTB is also primarily used to see how the new content feels, so it’s also possible that you’ll experience more bugs, or that the content will be amended before the full release for better balance. Some streamers have already noticed a bug where you can be blinded even while looking away from flashlights.

Want to be the best Lich you can possibly be? We’ve created ten builds for Vecna based on different Dungeons and Dragons classes. Elsewhere, check out the best Sable perk build and all Tome 19 challenges.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more