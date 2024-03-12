Best Sable Perk Build in Dead By Daylight

Sable Ward is the latest Survivor to join Dead By Daylight along with the Killer The Unknown. In Dead By Daylight lore, Sable is best friends with Mikaela Reid so it comes as no surprise that her perks are also pretty witchy! Read on to see what we think would be the best Sable’s perk build in Dead By Daylight.

Sable Ward Perks in Dead By Daylight

Sable Ward comes with three unique perks: Wicked, Strength in Shadows, and Invocation: Weaving Spiders. These can be unlocked for other Survivors at Tier III when Sable is leveled up to Prestige 3.

Wicked – Grants you the ability to unhook yourself when hooked in the basement. You will also see the Killer’s aura for up to 20 seconds after being unhooked.

– Grants you the ability to unhook yourself when hooked in the basement. You will also see the Killer’s aura for up to 20 seconds after being unhooked. Strength in Shadows – Allows you to heal yourself in the Basement without the need for a med kit or Self-Care perk. Reduces healing speed to 70% of normal healing. Also allows you to see the Killer’s aura for up to 10 seconds.

– Allows you to heal yourself in the Basement without the need for a med kit or Self-Care perk. Reduces healing speed to 70% of normal healing. Also allows you to see the Killer’s aura for up to 10 seconds. Invocation: Weaving Spiders – Cast a spell in the basement to instantly charge all generators by up to 10 charges. You will end up injured and broken for the remainder of the Trial.

These perks are a bit odd as one grants you the ability to heal without a med kit while the other leaves you unable to heal for the rest of the game. They are all pretty situational so they may be better split up into various perk builds.

Best Builds for Sable Ward Perks

Wicked is a very situational perk and would be best paired with perks to aid looping, and end-game boosts in speed and health recovery. If you want to include Wicked in your build, we would suggest a combo of Windows of Opportunity, Adrenaline, and Strength in Shadows.

Windows of Opportunity allows you to see the vaults nearby to help you loop the Killer Shack effectively.

allows you to see the vaults nearby to help you loop the Killer Shack effectively. Strength in Shadows lets you heal yourself in the basement.

lets you heal yourself in the basement. Adrenaline heals a health state and gives you a speed boost when the last gen pops.

It may seem counter-intuitive to pair two exhaustion perks, but as Adrenaline is an end-game perk it should work out. The premise of this build is to waste the Killer’s time by looping them around the basement area. You will eventually get hooked in the basement, only to unhook yourself in time for the last gen to be completed. Adrenaline then lets you speed off completely healed.

Invocation: Weaving Spiders doesn’t seem very balanced. The reward of ten charges on every generator doesn’t seem to outweigh the risk of being injured and broken for the rest of the trial. If you want to use it, however, you may want to consider these perks to work alongside:

Resilience – Boosts your interaction speed when injured. This includes healing others, repairing gens, unhooking, opening gates etc.

– Boosts your interaction speed when injured. This includes healing others, repairing gens, unhooking, opening gates etc. Overzealous – Increases repair speed after cleansing a totem.

– Increases repair speed after cleansing a totem. Prove Thyself – Increases repair speed of Survivors around you.

For more help with Dead By Daylight Survivor perk builds, check out Alan Wake or Gabriel Soma’s perks.