All Alan Wake Perks in Dead By Daylight

The horror game crossover many of us have been waiting for is finally here. Alan Wake has entered The Fog. Our flashlight-toting hero will be the next Survivor licensed for Dead By Daylight so let’s see what all Alan Wake’s perks have to offer.

Alan Wake Perks in Dead By Daylight

From one dark place to another… Alan Wake is due to arrive officially in Dead By Daylight on January 30th. He is currently being tested out by players in the PTB so if you want to see him in action you can check out your favorite DBD streamer on Twitch.

Alan Wake will come with three new Survivor Perks all inspired by his writing and flashlight abilities.

Champion of Light : When using a flashlight you gain 50% haste (speed). When blinding a killer they become Hindered (slowed movement) for six seconds.

: When using a flashlight you gain 50% haste (speed). When blinding a killer they become Hindered (slowed movement) for six seconds. Illumination : Bless a dull or Hex Totem to create a Boon Totem which allows all Survivors within the Boon range to see auras of Chests and Generators.

: Bless a dull or Hex Totem to create a Boon Totem which allows all Survivors within the Boon range to see auras of Chests and Generators. Deadline: When you are injured your skill checks appear up to ten percent more frequently. Penalty for missing skill checks is cut by 50%.

The Alan Wake mid-chapter release will drop on January 30, 2024. The character likeness is based on actor Ilkka Villi while the voice lines are performed by Matthew Porretta just like they are in the orginal Alan Wake games. These will be new and orginal lines written and performed just for Dead By Daylight.

Behaviour Interactive’s head of partnership, Matther Coté announced: “Since its launch in 2010, Alan Wake has influenced us on the Dead By Daylight team. Our games already feel connected in many ways. To finally see Alan come to the Fog as a Survivor feels like a full-circle moment.”

Check out the official Dead By Daylight Alan Wake trailer below!

From one dark place to another.

Dead by Daylight: Alan Wake. January 30th.



