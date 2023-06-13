Dead by Daylight Gabriel Soma Survivor Perks & Build Guide

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive

Dead by Daylight is finally giving fans a science fiction killer, The Singularity, which is noticeably similar to villains from other horror movies like Alien. With most new killers comes a new survivor and their three unique perks, ready to benefit the team and hopefully help escape the dreadful trials. This time around, we have Gabriel Soma, an engineer with perks that showcase his quick thinking. Here are all of Gabriel Soma’s perks and the best builds to use them with.

Gabriel Soma Perks in Dead by Daylight

Gabriel Soma’s perks revolve around making the best of the terrible situation he’s in. Behaviour Interactive shared his three perks in their recent patch notes, which show that he’s an overall well-rounded character.

Troubleshooter: When you are chased by the Killer, this perk activates. You see the aura of the Generator with the most progress. You see the aura of the Killer for 4/5/6 seconds after dropping a Pallet. The effect lasts for 6/8/10 seconds after being in a chase, then deactivates.

When you are chased by the Killer, this perk activates. You see the aura of the Generator with the most progress. You see the aura of the Killer for 4/5/6 seconds after dropping a Pallet. The effect lasts for 6/8/10 seconds after being in a chase, then deactivates. Made for This: This perk activates while you are in the injured state. You run 1/2/3% faster. After you finish healing another Survivor, gain the endurance status effect for 6/8/10 seconds. Made for This cannot be used when suffering from Exhaustion but does not cause the Exhausted Status Effect.

This perk activates while you are in the injured state. You run 1/2/3% faster. After you finish healing another Survivor, gain the endurance status effect for 6/8/10 seconds. Made for This cannot be used when suffering from Exhaustion but does not cause the Exhausted Status Effect. Scavenger: While you are holding an empty toolbox, this perk activates. Succeeding a great skill check while repairing gives the perk 1 token, up to 5. Once you have maximum tokens, lose all tokens and recharge the toolbox to full. Then, your generator repair speed is 50% slower for 40/35/30 seconds. This perk grants the ability to rummage through an opened chest once per Trial and will guarantee a basic Toolbox.

Best Build for ‘Troubleshooter’ in Dead by Daylight

Troubleshooter is a great perk for those who want to focus on running the killer and leading him away from fellow teammates who are working on a generator. Here are a few perks that go well with this one, choose the three that work best for you:

Windows of Opportunity

Object of Obsession

Decisive Strike

Off The Record

Deliverance

This build is for those willing to keep the killer distracted. Windows of Opportunities guarantees you’ll always find a pallet to use, and will also give you more chances to loop the killer. If you already know every map by heart, then this is probably the best perk to exclude. Object of Obsession ensures that the killer will always have his eyes on you, while Decisive Strike or Off the Record (choose one) are used as a backup plan in case you get caught. Deliverance is just another way to make sure your team can focus on gens, as this perk will allow you to unhook yourself the first time you’re captured. I’d also recommend bringing a flashlight as your item to further frustrate your opponent.

Best Build for ‘Made for This’ in Dead by Daylight

Even though Made for This is incredibly beneficial for the player using it, it’s even more effective if played with a support build — so don’t be selfish and only use this one for your own sake! Match this skill with three of the helpful perks below:

Empathy

We’ll Make It

We’re Gonna Live Forever

Off The Record

Made for This seems like an excellent replacement for ‘Mettle of Man’ — which is a lot trickier to use for those who aren’t great at running and looping. Instead, you can still gain that shield with Made for This by using a healer build. Empathy is a must-use perk since it allows you to see injured players’ locations. We’ll Make It and We’re Gonna Live Forever are also great support choices, as the first will allow you to heal much faster, while the second will let you speedily pick up a downed survivor and also grant them endurance. Off the Record simply provides another way to annoy the killer by making yourself untouchable if you can pull off the endurance status effect twice.

Best Build for ‘Scavenger’ in Dead by Daylight

Gabriel Soma hits every note with his perks, with each one focusing on the main things you should be doing in DBD — Scavenger is a great choice for the Feng Min mains running around with a toolbox. There are a lot of generator perks to use, so here’s a list of some of the best:

Stake Out

This Is Not Happening

Fast Track

Fogwise

Hyperfocus

Prove Thyself

Since you can only choose three from the above, I’d recommend Stake Out and This Is Not Happening if you’re not naturally good at getting those Great Skill Checks. If you can hit it without any help, then skip those two. As for the rest, they’re all beneficial for doing gens faster — it’s a good idea to choose which ones work best for you, or which of the following perks are available to you. Hyperfocus and Fast Track are good options because they give you more speed for Great Skill Checks, which is the main goal here. Prove Thyself is an overall solid generator perk, and probably one of the best in the game.

And those are all of the best perks to use with Gabriel Soma in Dead by Daylight. For even more build guides and DBD updates, like the best perks for survivors Thalita Lyra and Renato Lyra, check out the related links below!

