How to Get Lightsabers in LEGO Fortnite

Star Wars Day is upon us and we have the opportunity at last to use the iconic Lightsabers in LEGO Fortnite. There are multiple colors to unlock but they can’t be crafted at a workbench. So, how can you get a lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite? Let’s find out!

How to Unlock Lightsabers in LEGO Fortnite

Unlock your first Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite by helping the Rebels build their village! You will get to unlock even more colors as you use your Lightsaber and help the Rebels rebuild their village.

Image Source: Epic Games/LEGO

Both the Rebellion and the Empire have appeared in a new LEGO Fortnite world! It is your job to help the Rebels create a village and defend them against the Galactic Empire. Once they rift into LEGO Fortnite you can check out the crash site and receive a pair of Macrobinoculars. Use these to find the Rebel Village and start leveling the area up until it becomes the Rebel Headquarters at level 10.

The Rebels will give you a bunch of objectives to complete, resources to find, and buildings to construct to help rebuild their village. As you progress you will unlock the Lightsaber, and then access extra colors as you continue to help the Rebels.

The Lightsabers are pretty powerful, so use them sparingly! They will need some time to recharge after a fight with the Empire. While you wait for the Lightsaber to be back in action, grab your blaster or detonator to fend off the enemy. These weapons can be crafted at the Rebel Workbench, but only once you have unlocked each recipe. Add Durasteel and Scap Durasteel to your inventory to access the crafting recipes for two different Blasters, the Bowcaster, and Thermal Detonator.

That’s all you need to know about getting a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite. For more LEGO Fortnite news and guides check out our other guides. We have everything you need to know about the Rebel Adventure Pass quests and instructions on how to craft your own driveable vehicles.

