How to Get Blasters in LEGO Fortnite

The Star Wars crossover has reached LEGO Fortnite and with it comes new skins, quests, and weapons. You can craft different Star Wars weapons of all types at the Rebel Workbench, but how do you unlock each one? Find out right here how to get the Star Wars Blasters in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Unlock Blasters in LEGO Fortnite

There are five new Star Wars-themed weapons available to craft in LEGO Fortnite: the DL-44, E-11, Bowcaster, the Thermal Detonator, and Lightsabers! Most of these can be crafted easily at a workbench.

LEGO Fortnite now has two types of Blasters: the DL-44 Blaster and the E-11 Blaster. You can unlock each available weapon by adding specific new materials to your inventory. The weapon recipes can then be found in the Rebel Workbench where you craft each one using materials you have gathered.

The DL-44 Blaster pistol is considered one of the most powerful blasters in the Star Wars galaxy. It can cause huge damage up close but needs some time to cool down. Unlock this new weapon by adding Durasteel to your inventory and then craft it at your Rebel Workbench.

The E-11 Blaster is used by the standard-issue rifle used by the Imperial Stormtroopers. It shoots a powerful particle beam and is best used at medium to short range. Unlock this latest piece of kit by adding Scrap Durasteel to your inventory and then craft it at your Rebel Workbench.

The Rebel Workbench is the only place you can craft these weapons, so make sure you build one of those first. Unlock it by adding Plastoid to your inventory and then craft it via the build menu.

For more LEGO Fortnite hints and tips check out some of our other guides. We have help with crafting launch pads, finding blast cores, and recruiting animals for your homestead.

