How to Craft Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite

Fortnite is living its second life through LEGO Fortnite. With the novelties that LEGO Fortnite brought to the game, players now have many possibilities to do anything they like. Here is our guide on how to craft a Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite.

What Is a Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite?

So basically, a Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite is a Toy that you can build in order to get somewhere fast. It comes with the first major update to LEGO Fortnite since the game’s release.

Launch Pad works the same way as Launch Pads in previous Fortnite modes. It can be used in both Survival and Sandbox modes. You simply place it on the ground, jump on it, and deploy a Glider to use it. Also, if you are an adrenaline junkie you can put a Launch Pad on a Dynamic Foundation and see what happens then.

How to Craft a Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite

To build a Launch Pad, you need to collect three different types of resources to craft it successfully. Here are all the resources you need to craft a Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite.

4x Copper Bar;

8x Flexwood;

1x Silk Fabric.

Copper Bar is located in Lava caves. Harvest Copper there and turn it into Copper Bars with the help of a Metal Smelter. To collect Flexwood, go to the Desert Biome and cut the cactus with your Rare Forest Axe.

Furthermore, Silk Fabric is hidden in spiderwebs. Turn the spiderwebs into Silk Thread using a Spinning Wheel, take the Silk Thread to a Loom, and produce Silk Fabric.

Finally, when you collect all the required resources, go to your Crafting Bench, put the resources on it, and craft a Launch Pad. There are several ways you can use the pad in LEGO Fortnite. For example, if you just place it on the ground you can jump high with its help.

In case you have a Glider, you can use it after you jump on a Launch Pad and that way transport from one place to another in a matter of seconds. If you don’t have a Glider and want one, craft it on a Level 3 Crafting Bench.

That’s all you need to know about the Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite, added in the latest major update. Make the necessary steps to craft it and start the endless fun of jumping all around the in-game world.