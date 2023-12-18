Once you’ve made it to a high enough level in your village and crafting benches in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll find yourself needing some more challenging resources. If you’re looking for some blast cores but don’t know where to get them, here’s how to get blast cores in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Find Blast Cores in LEGO Fortnite

Image Souce: Epic Games via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to find Blast Cores in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to head to a Dry Valley biome and find a Lava Cave. They might not be the most common thing to find in the desert, but you can tell if you found them because they’ll be a bit wider than most other rock formations in the area. When you get up to the mouth of the cave, you’ll have the option to enter and start spelunking.

Although you’ll probably already have some from going through the desert in the first place, You should definitely make sure you’ve got some snowberry shakes or cool-headed charms when you go in because it will be very hot in the caves. You’ll have enough to worry about in there to be worried about losing health because of the temperature as well.

Once you find a cave, get yourself ready for a fight when you enter. These caves will often contain skeletons which can gang up on you and overwhelm you, but they can also have Blasters, which are just the enemies you’re looking for.

How to Defeat Blasters in LEGO Fortnite

Image Souce: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Blasters are similar to Rollers with the main difference being that they’ll explode if you stay too close to them for too long. This means that you can spot them the same way, as they hide in the ground with only their rocky shell showing. In order to tell them apart from the rest of the landscape, you can see that their “rocks” have sharp gemstones pointing out of them.

Once you’ve found one, you can start shooting at it with a crossbow if you’ve got one, but if not then you’ll have to head in at close range. It’ll try to attack you immediately, and the range on the explosion is larger than you might expect, so definitely do what you can do stay away from them. However, if you’ve got the hearts to take it, you might be fine just letting them explode and taking the core.

You’ll get a blast core from them when they’re defeated, regardless of whether or not it happened via your weapon or their own detonation. Either way, if you time your dodges well and have a strong enough sword or crossbow, you should be able to leave the cave with enough blast cores for your crafting needs.

That’s all there is for how to get blast cores in LEGO Fortnite. For more guides like how to get obsidian or how to get frostpine, be sure to keep checking back here.