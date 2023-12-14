Where to Find Lava Caves in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite might seem deceptively simple and straightforward at the beginning, but the game gets plenty challenging as you progress and unlock more biomes. Here’s how to find lava caves in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite Lava Caves Location

Because every map is randomly generated based on your seed in LEGO Fortnite, we can’t tell you an exact location where you’ll be able to find a lava cave in your world. That said, lava caves only spawn in the Dry Valley biome in LEGO Fortnite, so that’s where you’ll want to go.

The Dry Valley biome is a pretty big step up from the starter Grasslands biome, and you’ll need to deal with both the hot and cold temperatures in the day and night. In addition to that, this biome also comes with the more dangerous Sand variants of the monsters you’ve been facing, and they deal a lot more damage, so make sure your equipment is up to snuff before exploring.

Once you’re all set, you’ll want to look for cave systems in the Dry Valley. Unlike in the Grasslands where you only had to look for large rock formations, in the Dry Valley you’ll want to look around the base of the canyons.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Keep an eye out for large cliffs and canyons, then explore the base of those canyons to find hidden paths leading inside the rock formation to take you to a lava cave. This may take a bit of trial and error depending on your world seed, but at least now you’ll have an idea of where you need to look.

Lava caves are much more dangerous than the caves you found in the Grasslands. There are more enemies to contend with, yes, but there’s also lava swirling around on the ground, and you’ll really need to watch your step as you’re exploring.

That's all you need to know about how to find lava caves in LEGO Fortnite.