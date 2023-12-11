LEGO Fortnite has so many things to build and craft and this means gathering as many resources as you can. Sand Claws are a pretty important resource but not too easy to get. Find out how to get Sand Claws in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite Sand Claws Location

Sand Claws are like regular Wolf Claws, however these are gained from Sand Wolves who live in the desert biome. As you level up your Village and upgrade your workbench, you get to build more items and machinery. Sand Claws are an integral part of being able to create things out of materials and gems.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Sand Wolves are quite tough to beat but your reward is bigger. When you defeat a Sand Wolf you will gain four Sand Claws instead of one Claw you normally receive from a regular Wolf.

The Sand Wolf is large, brown, and has red glowing eyes. They are found in sandy biomes like the desert and the coast. Much like skeletons, a Sand Wolf will only appear at night. They are not easy to find but if you wander the sandy areas at night you will more than likely find one or two — just follow the howls!

When you finally manage to find a Sand Wolf the trick to defeating it is to equip the best weapons you have and have a shield off-hand. The hunt may take a while but the Sand Wolf will get distracted by other prey so you can use that to your advantage. Attack straight away after he lunges as they pause briefly in that moment.

How to Use Sand Claws

Sand Claws are used in many recipes and are an important resource to gather whenever you can. They are used in the following recipes:

Loom

Gem Cutter

Crafting Bench Upgrade

So if you want to create any high level items you will need these deadly claws!

That’s all we have on Sand Claws in LEGO Fortnite! For more help and hints find further guides in the list below.