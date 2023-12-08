Can You Tame Wolves in LEGO Fortnite? Answered

In Fortnite Battle Royale it is possible to tame and ride wolves, but is this the case for LEGO Fortnite? It would make traversing the island easier! Let’s explore whether you can tame wolves in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Tame Wolves in LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Unlike the regular Fortnite mode, wolves cannot be tamed in LEGO Fortnite. At present, the LEGO Fortnite wolves are territorial and aggressive so count as an enemy creature. They hang out in packs and will chase you down if you get too close but the regular woodland wolves don’t do too much damage, so you can easily defeat them with a sword or crossbow.

The wolves also cannot see you if you hide in a bush and they can’t reach you if you stand on top of some boulders. This is good to remember, especially if there are a few of them gathering around and you have a crossbow to hand! They also love meat, so if you need to distract them drop any meat you have with you before scampering off.

Once defeated, the wolves drop sharp teeth and meat you can use in other recipes. You can also eat the meat as food if you need to, but we recommend storing it to be cooked up for bigger, more nutritious meals.

Wolves don’t just attack you in LEGO Fortnite. They can be seen attacking and eating sheep and chickens. This often proves a good distraction when you are trying to avoid fighting anything or anyone.

It is a shame wolves aren’t a creature you can tame in LEGO Fortnite. Whether this changes in the future or is only available at a high level remains to be seen! For now, we recommend avoiding the wolves or keeping a sword and shield with you at all times in case you run into trouble!

