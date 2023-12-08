Finding things a bit slow? If so, you’ll want some pointers on how to travel faster in LEGO Fortnite. The map is reportedly 20 times larger than the regular Fortnite map, so getting around it bound to take a lot longer. For that reason, finding ways to travel faster is crucial!

LEGO Fortnite How to Travel Faster

The main ways to travel faster in LEGO Fortnite are to sprint or dash, which performs a quick roll.

Unless you’ve already progressed drastically through your save and have unlocked the ability to make vehicles, most of the traversal in LEGO Fortnite is done on foot. Especially in those first few hours, where you’re cobbling together a village and crafting each resource for the first time, you’ll spend a lot of time running around.

With an annoyingly short stamina bar, sprinting will only serve you well for about five seconds. Therefore, most of the time you’ll be running around at the regular speed, which can be quite slow. Your only alternative is to dash forwards (Triangle on PlayStation or Y on Xbox), which does a small roll at a fairly high speed.

It’s nothing ground-breaking, since there’s a second or two cooldown after doing a roll, but it’s still quicker than just running forwards. Fortunately, LEGO Fortnite does have an auto run feature. If you know where you want to go, just activate that and let the game do the work.

When creating your LEGO Fortnite world, you can choose to switch off the Stamina toggle. Doing so will mean you can sprint around endlessly. This is the fastest way to travel on foot in LEGO Fortnite.

If you’ve not done that, however, it’s a case of managing your sprint bar wisely, and using the roll feature to speed things up. Until you unlock vehicle functionality, those are your only options.

