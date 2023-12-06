Is LEGO Fortnite on Mobile?

With new game modes coming soon to Fortnite Chapter 5, mobile players have been wondering if they will be able to enjoy all the same features. We have all the answers you need, so find out below if LEGO Fortnite is on mobile!

When is LEGO Coming to Fortnite Mobile?

Image Source: Epic Games

Great news for Fortnite mobile gamers: Epic Games will be introducing the LEGO mode to its mobile platform as well! The news was confirmed on the official LEGO site just recently. Fortnite Mobile will have its LEGO update at the same times as other players. This will bring the exciting crossover to everyone on December 7, 2023.

Although we should expect the same survival adventure fun as the regular Fortnite battle royale, LEGO Fortnite promises to bring something a bit different. LEGO is giving absolutely nothing away on its site, so it looks like we’ll have to wait until the update on December 7 to know all the details. What we do know so far is that it will look like the LEGO world we know and love, made out of classic LEGO bricks. Even the harvesting effects show LEGO bricks flying into the air as an item is destroyed.

The new LEGO mode will bring LEGO versions of many of your favorite skins, a Fortnite world made entirely from LEGO bricks, and its very own LEGO Fortnite themed music pack. There is a free LEGO Fortnite skin to claim by linking your Epic Games account to a LEGO account too!

🎵 Lego Fortnite Theme Music Pack

Press play and embark on adventure!



This might be a free reward granted to players when the mode releases on the 7th.#Fortnite #FortniteUnderground #LEGOFortnite pic.twitter.com/79UWMwWdmi — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 6, 2023

Not only will LEGO Fortnite release on mobile, the other two new Fortnite modes are planned for a handheld release. This means mobile gamers will be able to play Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing modes, too. We don’t know how much storage these modes will require when Fortnite updates, but it’s probably best to clear some space in preparation anyway!

That's all we know so far about when Fortnite LEGO is coming to mobile!