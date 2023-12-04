How to Get LEGO Explorer Emile Skin in Fortnite

WIth the release of Fortnite Chapter 5, Epic Games is also bringing the highly anticipated LEGO collaboration to the game. This allows players to engage in battle royale action as minifigs. Here’s how to get the free LEGO Emile the Explorer skin in Fortnite.

How to Get the Free LEGO Emile Skin in Fortnite

The LEGO collaboration will go live in Fortnite on December 7, 2023. Before then, you can sign up to the LEGO Insiders Rewards Program to gain access to a free skin. Here’s what to do:

First, head to the LEGO Insiders website and sign up for a new account. After signing up, link your Epic Games account to the LEGO Insiders account. Boot up Fortnite on December 7, and you’ll have access to the free LEGO Emile the Explorer skin in your Locker.

And that’s pretty much it. One important thing to note, though, is that the minifigs are only playable in the LEGO Mode on the main menu. You won’t be able to take your LEGO skins into the regular battle royale mode, Zero Build mode, or any of other game mode options in Fortnite.

It’s a bit of a shame, but at least this offers players a fun new way to play the game. In addition to that, the LEGO Mode will also include a new crafting feature, which should make the game feel more dynamic overall.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Aside from Emile, it’s also possible to get other LEGO skins in this mode. Simply equip any skin from your locker and boot up LEGO Mode, and if applicable, your equipped skin will be automatically transformed into a minifig version.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the LEGO Emile the Explorer skin in Fortnite. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including an explanation of what the new yellow circle on the map means.