How to Get LEGO Skins in Fortnite

The best part about Fortnite isn’t the battle royale stuff; it’s all the other stuff surrounding it, like cool collaborations and fun new cosmetics to collect. Here’s how to get the new LEGO skins in Fortnite.

Unlocking LEGO Characters and Skins in Fortnite

First off, the new LEGO mode in Fortnite won’t be available till Dec. 7, 2023. So if you’re reading this before the 7th, those new skins and characters are currently inaccessible, and you’ll just need to wait till it unlocks later this week. Thankfully, there’s plenty of other features to enjoy in the meantime.

That said, unlocking the LEGO skins is pretty easy and straightforward.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

You’ll first need to equip any skin you already have unlocked, then launch the LEGO Fortnite Mode from the game’s main menu. If your equipped skin is supported, it’ll automatically transform into a LEGO version of that skin, allowing you to play the game as a cute little LEGO-fied version of your skin and character.

In addition to that, the minifigs will also be able to use whatever emotes you’ve already unlocked, and you can show them off in the lobby. As always, this is purely a cosmetic change and won’t have any impact on gameplay whatsoever, but it just adds a bit of fun flavor to the game overall.

YOU CAN USE EMOTES ON LEGO SKINS ‼️ [VIA @RealGrasshalm2]



One you Equip a Fortnite skin you own and select the LEGO playlist, your skin will automatically become a minifig if it's supported, and there's 1,200+ supported skins.pic.twitter.com/L0a4rW7BSF — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 3, 2023

That being said, it’s worth noting that the LEGO skins cannot be used in the regular battle royale mode, and it seems like they’ll only be available in the dedicated LEGO Fortnite Mode. So if you want to enjoy the game minifig-style, that’s where you’ll have to go.

That's all you need to know about how to get the LEGO skins in Fortnite.