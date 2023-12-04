With the release of Fortnite Chapter 5, players will now be able to enjoy new map changes and various other features within the game. However, there are a few cosmetics and vehicles that might be a little trickier to get, and that’s where we come in. Here’s how to get the Lamborghini in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Getting the Lamborghini in Fortnite

The new Lamborghini vehicle is now available in Fortnite Chapter 5, but before you can start driving it around in the game itself, you’ll first need to unlock it through other means. The Lamborghini can only be unlocked in Fortnite if you’ve purchased the Lamborghini Huracan bundle through Rocket League, and make sure that your Epic Games account is linked for both games.

First off, boot up Rocket League with your Epic Games account and purchase the Lamborghini bundle that comes with the Huracan STO, wheels, decals, player banner, and the antennas. This Rocket League bundle will cost you 2,000 Credits.

Image Source: Epic Games via Travis Benjamin on YT

After you’ve bought it in Rocket League, you can then boot up Fortnite and find the new Lamborghini Huracan skin in your locker room, under the Car Body tab. Select the Lamborghini skin from here, and you’re pretty much all set. You can also customize it with a bunch of different decals and wheels, then make sure to add to your Saved Cars.

Once you’ve sorted all that out, you’ll now be able to drive the Lamborghini around in Fortnite. The car itself doesn’t actually give you any gameplay advantage aside from just looking cool, and for bragging rights to other players.

Can You Get the Lamborghini Without Rocket League?

It’s worth noting that Rocket League is a free-to-play game, so the barrier to entry to getting the Huracan bundle there isn’t all that high. However, it can be a bit of pain to farm up the Credits in Rocket League just to unlock the car in Fortnite.

At the time of writing, it’s unconfirmed whether Fortnite players will be able to get the Lambo in the Fortnite Item Shop itself. However, given how popular it is and how much players have been clamoring for it, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Until that actually gets confirmed by Epic Games, though, the only way to get the car is by purchasing the bundle in Rocket League for now.

That’s all you need to know about getting the Lamborghini in Fortnite Chapter 5. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a breakdown of what the yellow circle means, and how to get the secret battle pass skin.