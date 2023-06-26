All Rocket League Codes (June 2023)
Collect some free goodies in Rocket League with these one-time-use codes.
Rocket League is one of the best games to play when you’re short on time. The fact that it’s free-to-play is also a plus. Sure, cosmetics are a thing, but you don’t always have to spend money for style. Instead, you can collect some sweet cosmetics using Rocket League codes!
All Working Rocket League Codes
Last checked on June 25, 2023, the following freebies can still be collected in Rocket League:
- Popcorn: Redeeming this code rewards a Popcorn Rocket Boost
As with any code, you should redeem them as soon as possible. In fact, the latest codes are only going to stick around for a short while.
All Expired Codes in Rocket League
What you see below is every free code that’s no longer in use. If you try to use them in Rocket League, you’ll only receive disappointment.
- Rocketleaguelive
- Rinitro
- Bekind
- Couchpotato
- Rlbirthday
- SARPBC
- Shazam
- Truffleshuffle
- Wrestlemania
- WWE18
- wwedads
How to Redeem Codes In-Game
Free codes in Rocket League are great and all, but ultimately useless if you aren’t familiar with how to use them in-game. You’ll have to go through a few menus, but still a very straightforward process:
- Go to the main menu and choose Settings.
- At the top, select the EXTRAS tab.
- Choose REDEEM CODE and type in a working code as it appears in our list.
Now that you’re on the up and up as far as Rocket League codes, how about more free stuff? We have an exhausting number of codes lists for Roblox, like Katana Simulator. Maybe you’d like to broaden your horizon instead by checking out the best local multiplayer games on PS4.
About the author
- Fortnite X Rocket League Crossover Event Now Live With Free Rewards
- Fortnite Teases Another Rocket League Crossover With Mysterious Clip
- Where to Find Rocket League Octane Car in Fortnite
- All Fortnite Rocket League Live Challenges & Rewards
- Rocket League Live Event Hitting Fortnite Today