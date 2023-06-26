All Rocket League Codes (June 2023)

Image Source: Psyonix

Rocket League is one of the best games to play when you’re short on time. The fact that it’s free-to-play is also a plus. Sure, cosmetics are a thing, but you don’t always have to spend money for style. Instead, you can collect some sweet cosmetics using Rocket League codes!

All Working Rocket League Codes

Last checked on June 25, 2023, the following freebies can still be collected in Rocket League:

Popcorn: Redeeming this code rewards a Popcorn Rocket Boost

As with any code, you should redeem them as soon as possible. In fact, the latest codes are only going to stick around for a short while.

All Expired Codes in Rocket League

What you see below is every free code that’s no longer in use. If you try to use them in Rocket League, you’ll only receive disappointment.

Rocketleaguelive

Rinitro

Bekind

Couchpotato

Rlbirthday

SARPBC

Shazam

Truffleshuffle

Wrestlemania

WWE18

wwedads

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Free codes in Rocket League are great and all, but ultimately useless if you aren’t familiar with how to use them in-game. You’ll have to go through a few menus, but still a very straightforward process:

Go to the main menu and choose Settings. At the top, select the EXTRAS tab. Choose REDEEM CODE and type in a working code as it appears in our list.

