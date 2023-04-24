Best PS4 Couch Co-Op Games & Local Multiplayer Games (2023)

As good as online connectivity is, it’s frustrating that it has largely come at the cost of sacrificing split screen co-operative play in many games. If you ask us, nothing beats good ol’ couch co-op! That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best PS4 couch co-op games to play with friends so you won’t run out of fun times to spend with your pals anytime soon.

It Takes Two

One of Hazelight Studios’ more recent offerings, It Takes Two is easily one of the best couch co-op games to come to the PS4 in a long time. You and your gaming pal of choice can dive into an imaginative world together, solving puzzles and engaging in hijinks as you do. It’s a must-play for anyone who enjoys local multiplayer, so give it a shot ASAP.

Overcooked 1 & 2

Overcooked is frantic. Overcooked is mad. Quite simply, Overcooked is one of the most entertaining couch co-op games ever made. This endearing indie title is like a digital Hell’s Kitchen where players will have to work together to cook up a storm while navigating some of the most poorly designed kitchens ever conceived.

Of course, it’s all fun and games until your teammate goes all Gordon Ramsay over your sloppy culinary skills!

Overcooked 2 adds even more insane stages and new recipes for you and your friends to learn.

Rocket League

Nobody could possibly have predicted that Rocket League, a game in which you play soccer with rocket powered cars, would become such a phenomenon, but here we are. On paper, it all sounds rather silly, but in practice, it’s utterly brilliant. In cooperative mode, especially, Rocket League is a total hoot; a game that succeeds because it is both easy to pick up and difficult to master. But even when the giggles are replaced by competitiveness, Rocket League still measures up as an accomplished sports game. A must play.

Helldivers

Couch co-op is where Helldivers’ twin stick shooting gameplay really stands out. Up to four players are landed on the game’s varied maps, tasked with completing objectives and surviving enemy encounters. There’s plenty of diversity in its missions, requiring teammates to coordinate different roles, and each mission features lots of different vehicles and weapons – some designed specifically for cooperative play.

Minecraft

It’s an oldie at this point, but still a goodie. Minecraft provides endless hours of fun and creativity for you and your family and friends who have time to sit down for a quick game. Build a farm together, go spelunking, defend your homestead from the evil zombies and creepers. Minecraft is the perfect opportunity for you to introduce your friends to video games, and let them flex their creative muscles while they’re at it.

Towerfall Ascension

Towerfall Ascension is a real indie gem, featuring 2D arena style combat that echoes Smash Bros’ awesome gameplay formula. Although its PVP play is arguably Towerfall’s better multiplayer mode, there’s plenty of fun to be had in cooperative mode, too. Players can look forward to hours of entertaining and downright hilarious action defending against waves of enemies.

Diablo III

The devilishly popular Diablo III made its way to PS4 in 2014, and aside from stunning us with its awesome campaign and online modes, it also features a sweet two-player local cooperative mode. But it gets even better: both of you can simultaneously join an online session from the same console.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

The Plants vs Zombies franchise is quickly becoming a couch co-op staple on almost every platform. The latest 2019 release, Battle for Neighborville, is another great entry that lets you battle in the suburbs with your friends on the couch. There are tons of new beautiful levels to check out, along with unique classes and abilities to experiment with.

Alienation

When it comes to pure gameplay, developer Housemarque is a master class in the art. There are few who boast such an accomplished resume, and Alienation is its latest triumph. Alienation’s combat moves at lightning speed, with some of the more frantic scenes featuring dozens of onrushing enemies in a vibrant splatter of gorgeous color. But never once does Alienation feel out of control thanks to delicate controls and responsive gameplay. It’s easily one of the best cooperative experiences on PS4.

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Before Alienation came around, we had Dead Nation: another Housemarque-special. Dead Nation is a twin-stick shooter that boasts the same accomplished design, pretty graphics, and engaging gameplay. It offers cooperatively play through its entire eerie campaign, as well as complete multiplayer specific content.

FIFA

EA has been tweaking the FIFA formula for decades, but the game still features couch cooperative gameplay for up to four players. Each year brings new features and changes to FIFA’s physics, pushing it further toward simulation than the more arcadey-feeling entries of yesteryear. While this has sometimes spoiled the fluidity of gameplay in the past, FIFA 23 is absolutely one of the best versions ever made.

Hyper Light Drifter

The pixelated indie action RPG was a massive hit when it launched last year, marrying an iconic 16-bit style with modern mechanics. In cooperative mode, two players can take on Hyper Light Drifter’s main campaign, though the second player cannot upgrade their drifter or acquire new weapons. Instead, upgrades, new weapons, and abilities are determined by the progress made by the first player. While that is somewhat frustrating, the competence of its gameplay and the sleekness of its design still make for a great couch co-op experience.

Rayman Legends

Rayman Legends is the total cooperative package; a hugely entertaining platformer with an endearing aesthetic and a wide range of levels and activities. There’s even a whole stack of remastered levels from the original Rayman that can also be played. Rayman Legends supports up to four players locally, with each player being able to select from the many colorful variations of Rayman and his companions.

Never Alone

Never Alone is an adorable puzzle platformer about an Alaskan girl and her pet fox. It shines most when you navigate the arctic tundra of the game’s main campaign with the help of a friend. With one player controlling the girl and the other the fox, there’s a satisfying amount of teamwork required to navigate puzzles, coordinating the different abilities of the girl and her four-legged companion. The game’s story touches on the Alaskan culture, adding a bit of educational value. This is a calming and somewhat peaceful multiplayer experience that offers a change of pace from the norm.

Salt and Sacrifice

Salt and Sacrifice is a beautifully animated 2D Souls-like. And while at times it almost too closely resembles the series from which it is inspired, Salt and Sacrifice’s side-scrolling gameplay does enough to put a new spin on proceedings. Its gameplay is brutally challenging, but not unfairly so, and the game is tied together by a haunting atmosphere. Best of all, you can enjoy the entirety of its 30-or-so hour campaign cooperatively with a buddy.

This game is also a follow-up to Salt and Sanctuary, which is absolutely worth checking out as well if you enjoyed what you played of Sacrifice.

Madden NFL

The sports title that started it all is still producing top-notch football simulations. Like FIFA for soccer, Madden is the go-to sports franchise for football fans, and it’s a go-to couch cooperative game for many, too. Up to four players can enjoy local multiplayer.

Puyo Puyo Tetris

An interesting mix of Puyo Puyo and Tetris, this is a puzzle game that works well as a couch co-op party title with friends, or just as a simple puzzle game that you can play on your own for hours on end.

Badland

On paper, Badland looks and sounds a bit basic, but don’t be fooled; it quickly ups the tempo and its gameplay requires skill and precision. In brief, this side scroller has you tapping a single button to avoid enemies, using power-ups that grant certain abilities along the way. The clone mechanic is its standout feature, though, suddenly multiplying your character dozens of times over. There’s plenty of innovation in its design, and adding in another player for cooperative action doubles the fun.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection bundles together Borderlands 2 and The Pre-Sequel. Even better, there’s a feature that allows you to play with a friend in split-screen couch co-op, supporting two players. Together, you and a buddy can loot to your heart’s content, take down the biggest enemies together, and try to overtake the moon in a joint conquest.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty never disappoints when it comes to local co-op action. The latest entry, confusingly titled Modern Warfare II, is probably the darkest game the series has ever seen, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still jump into local co-op play with your friends. All the classic game modes are back, and this is an easy one to recommend if you’re looking for something fun for a game night.

Enter The Gungeon

Image Source: Dodge Roll

Enter the Gungeon is a mashup of roguelike level design, twin stick shooting, and mad bullet hell dodging. Action moves at lightning pace and there’s a real intricacy to its combat that demands careful timing and precision. There are four playable characters that each start with a different weapon setup, and progression is all about collecting an arsenal of over 190 different weapons. Cooperative gameplay isn’t quite as tight as solo, with some levels feel a bit cramped, but Enter The Gungeon’s explosive action is still a blast with a pal.

Lara Croft: The Temple Of Osiris

Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris follows on from Guardian of Light, a top-down twin-stick style shooter that portrays Lara more closely with the tropes of the original games. Cooperative gameplay works really well and is one of the game’s standout features. Up to four players can team up to navigate the tomb’s various puzzle and gun down enemy hordes, wrapped together in a fairly decent story.

Guacamelee! 2

Guacamelee! 2 is pretty much an awesome improvement and step up in every way from its predecessor. As a Mexican-themed 2D Metroidvania brawler, you can team up with your friend to fight your way through a gauntlet of hilarious and colorful bosses, and explore a wonderfully beautiful world together.

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

It might be a remaster of a fairly old game, but it still holds up pretty well on the PS4. Best of all, though, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition also features local co-op. It’s not the main focus of the game, but two players can still take control of two separate characters during combat encounters to shake things up a little.

Divinity: Original Sin 1 & 2

Divinity: Original Sin is an isometric turn-based RPG that allows gamers to complete its main campaign cooperatively. A hybrid camera set-up means the screen only splits to allow gamers to explore different worlds independently – a superb design feature that we don’t see enough of. Divinity: Original Sin is a massive RPG with plenty of content to enjoy with a pal. There’s nearly endless character customization options, different abilities to shape your build preference, and its levels are brimming with that oh-so-sweet loot.

Broforce

Broforce is a 2D co-op action platforming shooter with over the top action, violence, and destruction that Michael Bay would very much approve of. The game caters to local multiplayer, allowing up to 4-player co-op, and Broforce really excels in this mode. The more Bros you get to join you on your quest, the more chaos and mayhem is added to the mix, as is a hefty dose of belly laughing, too.

Nex Machina

Finnish developer Housemarque knows shoot em’ ups. They’ve spent the past twenty years perfecting and honing the formula, and Nex Machina might just be the pinnacle of their portfolio. Like the awesome Dead Nation and Alienation before it, Nex Machina is an adrenaline pumping twin-stick shooter that is an absolute joy to play. It’s also utterly beautiful to look at. Each level is a dazzling 60fps neon light show amid frantic explosions that erupt in glorious detail. Best of all, the entire campaign is playable in coop. You won’t find many games more intense and exhilarating.

We Are The Dwarves

Intergalactic Dwarven astronauts. Yep… that’s a thing. With its action strategy game, We Are The Dwarves, Developer Whale Games has boldly blasted dwarves where no dwarf has ever gone before. The gameplay is similarly unique, blending role-playing, real time strategy, and action into a MOBA-like mashup that works really well. Each of the three playable dwarves handle very differently, each with their own special abilities. In its cooperative campaign mode, it’s all about working together to manage and execute those abilities tactically throughout your adventure.

Combat can be paused, allowing you and your buddy to plan out the best tactics. It’s far more measured than something like Diablo, but executing carefully planned strategy makes for plenty of woohoo moments.

Viking Wolves of Midgard

Vikings Wolves of Midgard didn’t launch with couch coop but a recent patch has finally added it in, and now the whole campaign can be played with a friend. The isometric RPG is heavily inspired by the iconic Diablo series, with gameplay centered around looting, leveling, and upgrading equipment. If you have ever played a game from this sort of genre, you’ll find the controls pretty smooth and intuitive, with special attacks all assigned to individual buttons.

Combat is a bit more measured, almost Souls-like than something like Diablo. There’s far more emphasis on timing, striking, and evading enemies, as opposed to just going full bore. There aren’t many good viking themed games out there, but this one is certainly worth taking on with a pal.

Death Squared

If you’re looking for some mental stimulation, Death Squared might be the ultimate cooperative brain teaser. While single player follows the story of an AI tester progressing through the ranks of a corporate robotic company, coop abandons story for 40 purpose built local multiplayer levels. Things start easy but quickly get tricky, employing some very clever level design to keep you on your toes. Once things begin to click, though, the head scratching gives way to high fiving, and Death Squared is an absolute blast.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes

We’ve already given a nod to Lego Dimensions, and in all honesty any of the Lego games are deserving of a spot on this list, but Marvel Super Heroes is definitely one of our favorites. Packed with oodles of charm and humor, the entirety of the main campaign can be played cooperatively. You’ll get to visit loads of iconic locations from recent Marvel movies and play as all of your favorite Super Heroes in adorable lego guise. Outside of main missions, the game is essentially a full scale open world that can be traversed and explored for collectables. You can swap out and select different characters as you unlock them, too, so there’s loads of variety to gameplay.

Child of Light

Not many people know Child of Light has a cooperative mode but it is possible to play it through with one a friend taking control of Igniculus, the firefly. Igniculus functions primarily as support during the game’s turn-based battles, though a second pair of eyes is also helpful solving the game’s puzzle sections, too. If you’re in the mood for a thought provoking story-driven coop game with tactical combat and a jaw droppingly gorgeous aesthetic, look no further.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth already had an unbelievable amount of content without the addition of cooperative play. The variety of monsters, maps, and items in this roguelike is astounding, and the gameplay is non-stop entertainment all the way through. Teaming up with a friend via drop-in, drop-out doubles that fun, blending challenging gameplay with almost endless discovery. The off-the-wall premise – half naked babies escaping a basement full of monsters by crying on them – is actually held together by a surprisingly deep and somewhat spiritual narrative. A must-play.

Rock Band 4

The ever popular Rock Band series continues with its fourth iteration. Four player coop means you get a whole crew over and find out which one of you is the creepy-keyboardist of the group. There’s 65 songs to choose from spanning 1960-2010, and if you’ve downloaded songs for previous Rock Band games, most are compatible with this version. Musos will love the chance to nail guitar and drum solos across their favorite tracks, but the gameplay is entertaining and accessible enough for anyone to give it a go. For the best experience, a peripheral instrument kit is also available.

Resogun

Resogun is another shoot em’ special from Housemarque. Launched back in 2013, it is the spiritual successor to the developer’s famed Super Stardust games, and remains one of the system’s best exclusives. Similarly to those titles, Resogun draws heavily from arcade classics such as Defender, modernizing and iterating on the same addictive gameplay loop. Players battle enemies and rescues trapped humans in a cylindrical world. The aesthetic is typically Housemarque– vibrant and colorful running at a buttery smooth 60fps. The frantic gameplay can be enjoyed cooperatively to the beat of its rocking score.

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

The beloved Trine series made a return last year with the release of Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince. The game features local co-op, allowing you to traverse its gorgeous 2D landscapes with a friend, fighting fantastical bosses and solving environmental puzzles along the way.

Nuclear Throne

Nuclear Throne takes frantic bullet hell gameplay and marries it to rougelike game design. In doing so, the game should appeal both to players who love fast paced gunplay and those who favor a more measured, tactical approach. Whatever your play style, there’s a smorgasbord of devastating weaponry to use along the way, from lowtech garden appliances to futuristic laser miniguns. The campaign, which can be played with one friend cooperatively, is brought to life with a host of whimsical characters, each of which can be leveled with new skills as you progress.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3

Based on the longstanding anime series, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 sticks faithfully to its source material and will be best enjoyed by those familiar with the franchise. That being said, this is a classic muso-style game, where players face off against massive waves of enemies in hack and slash action. As long as you’re down with the genre, you’ll find it entertaining even if you’re not up to speed with the lore. Team up with a single buddy and use the characters’ quintessentially anime superpowers to cut-down entire fleets of enemy pirates. The mad combinations and ragdoll physics engine has enemies flying around in spectacular carnage.

Nom Nom Galaxy

In Nom Nom Galaxy, Soup is the currency of the cosmos, and you’re about to become a culinary mogul. Inspired by titles such as Terraria, Nom Nom Galaxy has players traversing environments, harvesting supplies to farm their commodity. It might sound whimsical, but Nom Nom Galaxy takes soup production very seriously, and there is a ton of depth to its gameplay systems. There’s combat thrown into the mix, too, and your factories will be under constant assault by the natives of each planet.

Later in the game, players can use robots to automate the farming process, increasing production and giving them more time to build defences. Played with a friend, coordinating production and reinforcing your stronghold is terrific fun.

Neon Chrome

Neon Chrome is a cyberpunk twin stick shooter where you take control of a hacker trying to take down the Overseer of an evil corporation. You’ll battle enemies in a bid to reach the top floor, collecting coin to upgrade your equipment before taking on each end-of-level boss. As a hacker, you’re not actually doing any dirty work yourself, taking control of droids that do all the shooting instead. These droids fall into different classes and can be upgraded with different attributes from stealth to all guns blazing playstyles. You and four buddies can share the action.

Circuit Breakers

Another twin-stick shooter makes our list. Circuit Breakers brings all the madness of the 80s arcade to PS4, and it’s one of the best couch co-op experiences of 2017. The game employs a simple but innovative mechanic which puts a fresh spin on a familiar gameplay loop: crystals that drop from downed enemies facilitate upgrades to weapons, but that weaponry can be lost by aimlessly spraying bullets. You’ll need to stay accurate and mobile in the face of relentless enemy hordes to beat this challenging shooter.

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resident Evil Revelations 2 is a four part episodic adventure, featuring old favorites Claire Redfield and Barry Burton. Players take control of Claire, paired with Barry’s daughter Moira, who acts as a supporting character. The dynamic between this pairing works well in co-op; one providing the muscle, and Moira her puzzle solving abilities. It isn’t quite old school survival horror, but it’s slightly more measured action will remind you of classic games in the franchise. If you’re in the mood for action, the run-and-gun Raid mode is also great fun with a pal, too.

Ark: Survival Evolved

ARK: Survival Evolved pits players against dinosaurs in prehistoric world that has proven a winning formula among its substantial player base. The entire game can be played as a split screen co-operative experience, and offers a massive world to explore with a buddy. You can spend dozens of hours getting lost in this enormous world, crafting and foraging for supplies to build your base.

PixelJunk Shooter

This remastered-for-current-generation version of PixelJunk Shooter combines two games in one awesome package. Both games have been updated with better visuals and more polished gameplay. For the unfamiliar, PixelJunk Shooter has players control a subterranean vehicle, navigating maze-like underground levels in search of humans to rescue. It’s part puzzle, part shooter. The game isn’t overly complicated but it does require some brains to progress through each stage.

Skylanders Superchargers

Skylanders “toys to life” concept adds Mario Kart-esque vehicle racing into the mix in Supercharged, and it’s a whole lot of fun in cooperative mode. The campaign can be played with a pal, tethered closely together outside on foot, and during racing you’ll have to coordinate carefully to pilot the same vehicle (one steering and the other controlling weaponry). The racing aspect has added a ton of replayability to the typical Skylanders formula and so it is our pick of the bunch as a co-op experience.

Cat Quest II

Cat Quest II is an action RPG that’s easy to pick up, features cute little animals as playable characters, and it features couch co-op. What’s not to love? Seriously, though, while the game may be simple, it’s also just a lot of fun taking control of cats and dogs and using special skills to help each other out in combat.

Super Mega Baseball

Super Mega Baseball is a whimsical Baseball game that really thrives in cooperative mode. There’s no simulation component here, nor are there any officially licensed players; it’s just an extremely entertaining package that nails its gameplay. Controls are intuitive and it’s super accessible, even if you’re not totally up to speed with the rules of the sport. You’ll also have a hoot laughing at the game’s witty writing and goofy characters.

Viking Squad

This beautifully animated brawler brings back classic beat em’ up action that can be enjoyed with two other friends. The cardboard cut-out art style brings out the whimsical nature of this viking themed adventure, played out by a squad of endearing and well written characters. Of course, gameplay is what makes or breaks a good brawler and thankfully Viking Squad delivers in this department too.

Tiny Brains

Tiny Brains is a puzzle platform games where players take control of lab rats trying to evade crazy experiments. As a single-player experience, it isn’t anything to write home about, but it really comes alive in co-op mode. The developers clearly understood all the right notes to hit to build a solid multiplayer experience. The frantic gameplay demands teamwork and manages to find a good balance between being challenging, but not too difficult that it upsets the flow of progress.

Awesomenaughts Assemble

Awesomenaughts Assemble blends 2D platforming with MOBA gameplay in an awesome mashup. Players select from a wide range of different characters, each with their own unique abilities. The ultimate goal to destroy all the opposition’s Solar Collector: a standard tower-attack formula that you’ll have seen in other traditional MOBAs. Assemble is a revamped version for PS4, featuring twice as many characters, new maps and skins more characters, plus some overall improvements to the balance of gameplay.

A Way Out

A Way Out is a narrative-driven game with mandatory co-op. You and another friend can play either locally or online to plan a prison break and solve puzzles together in split-screen.

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure

Stikbold may not be strictly just a co-op experience for you and your friends to check out, but it’s great fun when you’re all together regardless of the mode you play. Stikbold tasks you with evading incoming dodgeballs thrown by opponents, and returning fire and knocking them out of the game. It’s a simple premise with a fair bit of content to boot, but it’s at its best when you get 2 v 2 games on the go. Get your friend by your side and prepare to take on your arch nemeses (also known as your other friends).

At Sundown

At Sundown’s another one of these awesome party game with a bit of a twist. You’re simply tasked with eliminating your opponents with the various different weapons in the game. However, your character can only be seen when they step into the light. Spots of light are few and far between in the arenas, and this make for tons of sneaking and tactical eliminations on your friends. Team up with a friend and take on whoever dares challenge you.

Secret of Mana

Secret of Mana is a straight up story-driven experience that you and your friends can take on together. This PS4 remake of the 1993 SNES classic, gives the visuals a much-needed work over, adds in some Quality of Life improvements to how the game handles, and even given the soundtrack a bit of work. Due to the way you unlock more party characters in the game, your friends won’t be able to join in from the very beginning, but once you’ve unlocked them (these moments can’t be missed), you’re all set to couch co-op to your heart’s content.

Don’t Starve Together

Don’t Starve Together is a beautiful survival game with a striking visual style. Don’t let the cute graphics fool you, though; this game is full of unspeakable horrors and unforgiving mechanics, especially during the early hours. However, you can team up with a friend via couch co-op, and gather materials together to build a home in a dangerous land to survive. Just make sure your basic survival needs are taken care of on a daily basis, and you’ll be okay.

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 6 often gets a bad rep among fans, but it actually provides a really solid couch co-op experience that’s fun and action-packed from start to finish. The mechanics are greatly improved upon from Resident Evil 5, and it’s great for a slow weekend with nothing to do.

Unravel Two

Announced as a surprise release during E3 2018, Unravel Two brings Yarny back with a blue friend, who can be controlled by a player next to you. The game can be played through alone, but solving puzzles with someone else makes the experience much more fulfilling.

MLB The Show

If you’re a baseball fan, Sony’s exclusive MLB The Show is pretty nice for a couch co-op experience with two players. It’s definitely a pity that there isn’t any online co-op, but being able to play on a team together is sweet.

Beyond: Two Souls

The game is a little dated at this point, but Quantic Dream’s sci-fi game is a pretty fun one to play with a friend. One person can take control of Jodie while the other takes control of the spirit Aidan as you go through this narrative adventure together.

Team Sonic Racing

The much beloved Crash Team Racing may not have local co-op, but Team Sonic Racing has you covered on that front. With 21 tracks to play on, along with tons of vehicles that you can customize to your own liking, Team Sonic Racing is a great pick if you’re looking for game to play on co-op night.

Gauntlet

If you can’t get enough of Diablo III, Gauntlet could be a decent pick-up as well. It features four-player couch co-op, with a decent variety of characters and classes to choose from. You’ll be blasting your way through levels, picking up items and power-ups, and racking up tons of kills together.

Terraria

Basically Minecraft, except in 2D, Terraria is one of the best couch co-op games to pick up if you’re just looking for something to play with your friends while chilling over a slow weekend. Creativity is key here, as you can venture out into the world and collect materials, fend off enemies, and build bases together.

SpeedRunners

Just from the name alone, SpeedRunners doesn’t exactly sound like a particularly compelling game to play, but you might be surprised at how insanely wacky it is. You and three other friends are basically tasked with going through an obstacle course as a ton of rockets and explosives get flung in your direction. Jump around, skip, or slide, it doesn’t matter how fast or slow you are, you’re still gonna get pelted with insanity.

Trials Rising

The recently released Trials Rising brings back all of the biking goodness fans loved from the series, along with two-player local co-op support. Working together with a friend, you’ll have to balance on a single bike and keep your momentum going. It’s like Octodad, but with bikes. We think.

Borderlands 3

The most recently released game on this list, Borderlands 3 turns the crazy action the series is known for up to 11. While you’ll likely want to hunt for loot on your own or online with friends, you can play split screen if you want.

There have some issues with things like frame rate stability in couch co-op, but it can still be a great place for some silly Borderlands fun if you’re not in the mood for completing missions and slowly improving your loadout.

Man of Medan

Starting Supermassive Games’ new horror anthology series, and following the design introduced by Until Dawn, Man of Medan tells the story of a group of teens who are stranded at sea.

While you can play on your own, or in a big group online, it’s fun to play local co-op with each person controlling one character and you passing the controller around when it changes.

You’re able to discuss decisions a little, but choices are finalized by the person who’s in control, allowing you to change the story a lot.

House of Ashes

Like Man of Medan, this entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology is a great time so long as you have a friend along for the ride. Determining the fates of several individuals stuck in a horror scenario is good fun, and you’ll be on the edges of your seat as you attempt to save – or kill – your characters of choice.

Cuphead

Few run-and-gun platformers boast the same level of animation chops as Studio MDHR’s ’30s-inspired action title. That being said, it’s not only notable for how gosh darn pretty it is, but it’s also incredibly fun, if you can stomach the hardcore kick-yourself-in-the-nads difficulty. Thankfully, bringing a friend along for the ride does help mitigate this issue, which results in one of the best co-op experiences on PS4.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Traveller’s Tales’ latest universe-spanning adventure is a genuine blast, especially if you’re a fan of that galaxy far, far away and have a fellow Padawan to join you on your epic journey. Packing in all nine core movies into one jumbo-sized video game package, this collection will likely keep you and a friend busy until the Nerfs come home.

PixelJunk Monsters 2

At first blush, Q Games’ tower-defense title is deceptively simple: build towers, collect coins, and protect your flock of Tiki-babies from being eaten by the titular monsters. However, thanks to an assortment of offensive and defensive towers, a multitude of maps, a handful of different ground and flying enemies, as well as some well-designed couch co-op thrown in for good measure, PixelJunk Monsters 2 is a terrific title to play with friends as it’ll have them biting their nails and wailing at the TV in no time. Surprisingly addictive stuff!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

If you’re hankering for an expertly crafted love-letter to those classic arcade experiences of yore, then Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge may be the perfect remedy. Blending side-scrolling brawl-’em-up action with the humor and ‘tude of your favorite fun-loving heroes in a half shell, and you’re left with an easy recommendation that won’t guzzle up all your hard-earned cash.

There you have it. Those are our best PS4 couch co-op games to play with friends. If you’re looking for more, check out our feature on which of Hazelight Studios’ co-op games is the best as well as our list of some recent co-op games to play on other consoles.

