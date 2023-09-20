Overcooked 2: How to Play Split Screen Co-Op Multiplayer

Just like its predecessor, Overcooked 2 shines when you team up with friends for some thrilling multiplayer action. If you’re ready to prove your culinary skills alongside a partner, look no further. In this guide, I will walk you through the process of how to play split screen co-op multiplayer in Overcooked 2, ensuring that you have all the information you need to conquer the kitchen together.

With the ability to divide and conquer tasks, multiplayer mode can make the game easier and more strategic. However, be prepared for the potential chaos and hilarious moments that may arise as you and your partner strive to keep up with the demanding customers. Whether you’re a seasoned expert or a novice chef, get ready for a wild culinary adventure that will put your teamwork to the ultimate test!

How to Play Splitscreen Local Multiplayer in Overcooked 2

First of all, to play splitscreen co-op in Overcooked 2, you need to make sure that each player is active, which you can see by them being in the food truck at the main menu.

Simply turn the controller on and press the left and right shoulder button if you’re on Switch (L/R), or A/X for Xbox One and PS4 and the second player will join. You’ll need to do this for each player you want to add, up to four players.

Once everyone is in the food truck and ready to go, player one can then choose which mode to jump into: The Story, Arcade, or Versus.

After a brief loading screen, you’ll be able to choose which level you want to play on before you’re shown the star requirements and thrust into the splitscreen co-op multiplayer action.

You’re all on one screen in Overcooked 2, so it’s not splitscreen exactly, but it’s still local co-op multiplayer.

How Many People Can Play Overcooked 2?

You can have up to four players cooking up culinary delights, washing dishes and serving up orders in Overcooked 2. This applies to both the local splitscreen and online multiplayer modes in the game.

Can You Play Overcooked 2 in Single-Player or by Yourself?

Yes, you can. All you need to do is load up the game without turning on and registering any other controllers except for the one you want to use. Then go ahead and jump right into any level you want to tackle solo.

Keep in mind, playing on your own is a lot harder, as you generally have more tasks to juggle and prioritize. Leave one thing to late and you might lose an order, burn a meal, or have a backlog of dirty dishes.

If you and your friends aren’t in the same room, but still have an itching for some culinary chaos, be sure to check out our guide on how to play online multiplayer in Overcooked 2.

That’s all you need to know about how to play splitscreen co-op multiplayer in Overcooked 2. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to search for Twinfinite.