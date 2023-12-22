Is Minecraft Shutting Down? Explained

Is this just a rumor, or is there more to it?

This is one of those rumors that, for some reason, spreads across the internet at rather frequent intervals. It presents a rather terrifying idea for fans, as the source is never truly identified or obvious. However, we are here to definitively answer if Minecraft is shutting down, to quell some of the panic.

Is Minecraft Going To Shut Down?

As of December 2023, there isn’t any word from Microsoft or Mojang Studios about an eventual Minecraft shutdown. Minecraft regularly sees over 100 million players over the course of a month, so it is highly unlikely the game would shut down while still seeing these massive numbers.

Plus, Minecraft has ceased to be only a single property anymore. Thanks to spinoffs like Minecraft Dungeons and Minecraft Legends that have taken the first-person building game into new genres. It’s certainly likely these won’t be the last of their kind, either. So, with that in mind, it doesn’t make any sense to take a game that is still very popular and turn it off.

To top all of that off, the Minecraft movie is currently set for a 2025 release. That means it wouldn’t make any sense to close the game down before that hits, considering how well-received video game movies have been in the last few years. There are guaranteed to be other big properties between now and then to push video game movies higher at the box office with each release.

Unless Minecraft is somehow an everlasting giant, the servers will likely close sometime far in in the future. But seeing as it has a whole single-player aspect that can be preserved, the game can’t exactly disappear.

For now, this is what we have to share about Minecraft shutting down. If you’d like to see more of our recent Minecraft coverage, you can find that in the links below.