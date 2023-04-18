Is Minecraft Legends Cross Platform? Answered

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive

Since the release of Minecraft, players have enjoyed the wonders of the Overworld across all platforms thanks to its dynamic system. So, now that the Legends storyline has finally been released, some wonder if the same functionality is available with the newest installment. Here’s everything you need to know about Minecraft Legends cross platform compatibility.

Does Minecraft Legends Have Cross Platform Functionality?

Fortunately, Minecraft Legends features cross platform for multiple systems, including Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. You can also expect crossplay mechanics to experience the journey with various players, even if everyone has different devices.

Minecraft Legends has multiple modes for players, from an online co-op campaign to solo adventures. You can either go through the expedition alone or with a friend to save the Overworld from the horrendous Piglins, using the materials around you to construct defenses. However, longtime players will notice a change in the traditional Minecraft mechanics, as it hones in on the strategic aspect of the series.

Those who want a more fast-paced playthrough can battle it out in Versus Mode to put their fighting skills to the test. You can also try out the Lost Legends escapades in solo or multiplayer mode, like the monthly Portal Pile mission that rewards you with the Portal Buster Hero skin.

That does it for our guide on Minecraft Legends cross platform mechanics. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to change character appearance.

Related Posts