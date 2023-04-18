Image Source: Mojang

While it does feature a story campaign that you can enjoy solo, Minecraft Legends isn’t really the kind of game that you want to experience on your own. It works just fine as a single-player game, but it only truly shines when you’re playing with other people. With that in mind, here’s how to play co-op multiplayer with friends in Minecraft Legends.

Starting Co-op Multiplayer in Minecraft Legends

There are a couple of ways to enjoy Minecraft Legends with your friends. The first is by joining a friend, or inviting them to your own game when you’re playing the story campaign. Once you’ve booted up the game and loaded into your campaign, press the Esc key, then press the Tab key to bring up your friends list, as shown in the screenshot down below:

Image Source: Mojang/Blackbird Interactive via Twinfinite

From here, you can click on your friends’ usernames and invite them to your game. Before loading up the campaign, you can also click on the tab to see if any of your friends are currently online and playing the campaign. You can then click on their name and join their session instead.

While on the main menu, you’ll also be able to hop into Versus Mode, which is the game’s PvP mode where you can work with other people to fortify your own base while attacking others. From here, you can either join a public game, host a private game, or join a friend’s private game.

Image Source: Mojang/Blackbird Interactive via Twinfinite

If you’ve already cleared the story campaign of Minecraft Legends, we’d definitely recommend checking out Versus Mode for more exciting, in-depth strategic play.

That’s all you need to know about how to play co-op multiplayer with friends in Minecraft Legends. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

