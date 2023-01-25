All Play Modes in Minecraft Legends (Pvp, Co-Op & Solo)

Image Source: Mojang Studios

Minecraft Legends’ world just got a lot bigger with Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct’s exciting gameplay reveal. Not only will players get to dive into the compelling story of the game, but they can participate in fun team-based challenges. Here’s everything you need to know about all play modes in Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft Legends Play Modes Explained

Currently, Minecraft Legends has three modes: PvP, co-op, and solo. Each mission allows players to strategize their battle plans and stay true to the crafting mechanics from the original.

Minecraft Legends PvP Mode

Image Source: Mojang Studios

The PvP mode of Minecraft Legends features two four-player teams that must work together to defeat the opposing side’s base.

You can share your armies and resources to increase your chances of winning as a group. Therefore, solo players must team up with others in order to complete each adventure successfully. For example, one member can collect items, while another can build a formidable fortress to ward off enemies.

On top of these features, every PvP mode will always have a randomly generated map, so you’ll have a brand new experience each time. But be sure to watch out for the sinister Piglins, who will try to attack you any chance they get. Furthermore, those with multiple consoles can utilize the game’s cross-platform mechanic, as well as make use of the online matchmaking system.

Minecraft Legends Co-Op Mode

Although there isn’t much known about this particular mode, Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive have confirmed that it will include an online campaign co-op and competitive multiplayer modes. In addition, it will likely follow a similar system as PvP mode, such as forming alliances, building a layout, and thinking of strategic plans to defend the area.

Minecraft Legends Solo Mode

If you want to do a solo adventure in Minecraft Legends, you can participate in the game’s story mode, taking on the lone hero mantle to save the Overworld. Furthermore, various characters will help players along the way and give them the necessary materials for their journey.

That does it for our guide on all play modes in Minecraft Legends. For more content, be sure to check out the latest news about Minecraft Version 1.20.

Related Posts