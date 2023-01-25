When Does Minecraft Legends Come Out? Answered

Image Source: Mojang Studios

The creators of Minecraft have debuted a new action strategy game to the franchise. Discover the secrets in Minecraft Legends, where you’ll fight against evil Piglins to protect the Overworld—interested in playing this epic game? Here’s when Minecraft Legends comes out.

According to the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct, Minecraft Legends will release on April, 18, 2023. This latest addition to the franchise will be available on multiple platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, Windows, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. Xbox Game Pass users can also access Minecraft Legends on Day One.

Explore the beautiful Minecraft world and build structures to defend yourself against the Piglins. The threat of danger draws near, yet bravery and friendship keep hope alive. Lead your allies into the battlefield to go down in history as the heroes of the Overworld. Do whatever it takes to forbid the Piglins from using their Nether corruption, which has the power to take over the world.

Players can dive into the story of The Overworld of Minecraft Legends. The tale has been passed down from generations of Villagers, with no records to prove its existence. But, fiction or not, the legend remains to tell the story of a courageous hero that saved the once peaceful world.

Now that you know when Minecraft Legends comes out, you can expect more updates as time progresses. For more content, be sure to check out the latest news about Version 1.20.

Related Posts