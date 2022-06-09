Microsoft Announces Plans to Improve Xbox Game Pass, Gaming on Windows 11, & More

Microsoft announced plans to improve its gaming services across quite a few interesting fields of action including Xbox Game Pass and more.

Today Microsoft announced plans to improve its gaming services and features across quite a few interesting fields of action, including Xbox Game Pass and more.

We start with a new feature for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members code-named Project Moorcroft, providing curated demos to enjoy and help developers at the same time.

The program will begin rolling out within the next year, beginning with a focus on providing independent developers from around the world more opportunities to build excitement for their games.

Participating developers will be able to see how their demos perform, and be compensated, enabling them to bring their creativity to Xbox and reach new audiences with Game Pass.

Next, are improvements being tested for those who play on Windows 11.

Optimizations for windowed games are currently being tested in the Windows Insider program. These are designed to significantly improve latency and unlock other exciting gaming features, including Auto HDR and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

A new HDR calibration app will enable players to improve color accuracy and consistency of their HDR displays.

The Game Pass Widget will allow players to browse and discover games from Game Pass and jump back into their recently played titles.

Controller bar features a list of most recent games, and shortcuts to popular game launchers, including the Xbox app. Controller bar enables players to jump back into their games or even access Xbox Cloud Gaming without the need for a mouse and keyboard. This is also currently being tested in the Windows Insider program.

More optimizations and features are also coming to the Microsoft Edge browser.

A new personalized gaming home page featuring news, game guides, live streams, game highlights, tournaments, upcoming and newly released games, and the Xbox Cloud Gaming library, including easy access to recently played games and related content.

Built-in Clarity Boost makes gameplay from the cloud look sharper and clearer when playing in the Microsoft Edge browser on Windows.

The new Games menu in Microsoft Edge offers easy access to free, popular games like Microsoft Solitaire, Atari Asteroids, Microsoft Jewel, and Microsoft Edge’s exclusive Surf game, plus helps players discover new ones.

Efficiency mode helps improve gaming performance on Windows 10 and 11 to keep them running fast and smooth by automatically reducing browser resource usage when a PC game is launched.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is also being expanded to new countries, with Argentina and New Zealand joining the party today.

Lastly, the Xbox App will be added to this year’s smart TVs from Samsung.