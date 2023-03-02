Minecraft 1.20 Update Has Been Named; Includes Archeology Features & Ancient Storytelling
Discover your inner archeologist.
Minecraft Version 1.20 has finally received a name to commemorate all the new exciting features to come, from the adorable Sniffer to the breathtaking Cherry Blossom biome. So, without further ado, we’re here to welcome in the Trails and Tales Update, showcasing the latest desert saga that lets you dive into the past of the majestic Overworld.
The announcement was made on Mojang Studios’ new show, Minecraft Monthly, where fans can stay up-to-date on all things Minecraft. During the segment, you’ll learn about the importance of storytelling through the Pottery Shards that connect to create painting-like imagery.
With the Trails and Tales Update, you’ll discover a variety of new blocks, such as Suspicious Sand, Bamboo, and Chiseled Bookshelves. Players can use the unique brush tool to unearth discoveries in the sands of ancient ruins. You can also get a sneak peek into the Minecraft Live 2022 winner, the Sniffer, in Creative Mode (without its functionality as of yet) and the latest biome in Snapshot.
Aside from Minecraft 1.20, the show details Minecraft Legends’ upcoming release date, Minecraft Dungeons PlayStation Plus free debut, and the game’s crossover with Crocs. Those interested in the Crocs crossover can get their very own pair in-game through Character Creator, allowing your character to travel in style.
Currently, the Trails and Tales Update has no release date, but we will inform you when the time comes, especially with the Minecraft Monthly show. For now, players can explore all the newest features in the beta and preview versions, including the fashionable Armor Trims.
