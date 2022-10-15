Minecraft Mob Vote Results Revealed: the Sniffer Wins

Image Source: Mojang

The Sniffer is coming to Minecraft thanks to the mob vote at Minecraft Live

Today, during the celebrations for Minecraft Live, Microsoft and Mojang revealed the results of the popular Minecraft mob vote.

The mob that will join the cast of the game is the “Sniffer.”

It is defined as an ancient mob that was once part of the overworld’s ecosystem but went extinct. Now, players will be able find its eggs to bring it back.

The specific ability of the Sniffer is that it can help players grow some exclusive decorative plants.

Interestingly, the Sniffer, which was up against the Tuff Golem and the Rascal, received over half of the votes cast by Minecraft fans.

At the moment, we don’t know when exactly the Sniffer will be implemented, but it’s very possible that it’ll come with the next major update in 2023.

Minecraft is currently available for basically everything with a chip, including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Earlier during the livestream, Microsoft revealed some of the content from version 1.20, which doesn’t have a name yet, including camels, a bamboo building set, hanging signs, and more.

Recently, Mojang put the two separate PC versions of the game (Bedrock and Java) in a single package, letting players purchase both at once and then simply pick whichever they want to play.