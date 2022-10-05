Minecraft Devs Reveal Second Candidate for Popular Mob Vote, a Hide & Seek-Loving Rascal

The cute Rascal loves hide & seek, and could be implemented in Minecraft.

Today Mojang announced the second candidate that will participate in the popular mob vote at Minecraft Live 2022.

The mob is the “Rascal” and it is defined as “a mischievous mob that loves to play Hide & Seek.”

The rascal can be found underground and if you find the same individual three times, he’ll reward you with a special prize.

You can check out the trailer below. The first candidate (the Sniffer) was revealed yesterday, while another is likely to be announced over the next few days ahead of the vote which will begin on October 14.

Minecraft Live will air on October 15 at noon EDT, 9:00 am PDT, 5:00 pm BST, or 6:00 pm CEST depending on where you live.

Minecraft is currently available for basically everything with a chip, including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Recently, Mojang put the two separate PC versions of the game (Bedrock and Java) in a single package, letting players purchase both at once and then simply pick whichever they want to play.

Of course, you can expect a full report about all the announcements and reveals that will be made at Minecraft Live here on Twinfinite, as soon as the event airs.