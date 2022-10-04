Minecraft Devs Reveal a Cute Ancient Mob as First Candidate for Popular Vote

The Sniffer does exactly what you expect it to do, cutely.

Today Mojang announced the first candidate that will participate to the popular mob vote at Minecraft Live 2022.

The mob is defined as an ancient one that was once part of the overworld’s ecosystem but went extinct. Yet, players could now find its eggs to bring it back. The name is “Sniffer” and it can help us grow some exclusive decorative plants.

As you can see in the video below, it looks like a giant turtle with foliage on its shell (if it even is an actual shell) and a giant nose fitting its name.

You can check out the trailer below. Two more candidates are likely to be announced over the next few days ahead of the vote which will begin on October 14.

Minecraft Live will air on October 15 at noon EDT, 9:00 am PDT, 5:00 pm BST, or 6:00 pm CEST depending on where you live.

Minecraft is currently available for basically everything with a chip, including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. There probably are more devices, but I’ve lost track of what is active.

Recently, Mojang put the two separate PC versions of the game (Bedrock and Java) in a single package, letting players purchase both at once and then simply pick whichever they want to play.

Of course, you can expect a full report about all the announcements and reveals that will be made at Minecraft Live here on Twinfinite, as soon as the event airs.