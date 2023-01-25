Image Source: Mojang Studios

The Minecraft world has expanded with every update, including the Deep Dark biome from the Wild Update and Axolotls from Caves and Cliffs. So, now that the release of Version 1.20 is gradually approaching, players can experience a new mechanic with the Smithing Table’s armor customization. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Armor Trim crafting recipes in Minecraft.

How to Make All Armor Trim Crafting Recipes in Minecraft

There are eleven Armor Trim crafting recipes that players can choose from, as well as a new Netherite Upgrade material to boost your gear. The most essential ingredient you’ll need is the Smithing Template, which can be found in various locations throughout the map. In addition, players can choose a color for their outfit by using one of the following ore/mineral:

Iron

Copper

Gold

Lapis

Emerald

Diamond

Netherite

Redstone

Amethyst

Quartz

If you want to know the crafting recipes and designs for each Armor Trim in Minecraft, here’s a breakdown of each set:

Sentry Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios

Smithing Template (Pillager Outpost)

Armor

Ore/mineral

Dune Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios

Smithing Template (Desert Pyramid)

Armor

Ore/mineral

Coast Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios

Smithing Template (Shipwreck)

Armor

Ore/mineral

Wild Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios

Smithing Template (Jungle Temple)

Armor

Ore/mineral

Tide Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios

Smithing Template (Ocean Monument)

Armor

Ore/mineral

Ward Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios

Smithing Template (Ancient City)

Armor

Ore/mineral

Vex Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios

Smithing Template (Woodland Mansion)

Armor

Ore/mineral

Rib Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios

Smithing Template (Nether Fortress)

Armor

Ore/mineral

Snout Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios

Smithing Template (Bastion Remnant)

Armor

Ore/mineral

Eye Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios

Smithing Template (End City)

Armor

Ore/mineral

Spire Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios

Smithing Template (End City)

Armor

Ore/mineral

Netherite Upgrade Crafting Recipe

Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios

Smithing Template (Bastion Remnant)

Armor

Ore/mineral

Like the previous version, Netherite gear can solely be enhanced with Diamond armor. However, you will now need the Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template from Bastion Remnant for this recipe, which has a high spawn rate at the Treasure Room. You also can’t use Leather armor for any Armor Trim crafting recipe, but you’ll be able to utilize everything else.

It should be noted that these new features have not been fully released in the game and can only be played from the Minecraft Launcher of Java Edition.

That does it for our guide on all Armor Trim crafting recipes in Minecraft. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the latest news about the Sniffer.

