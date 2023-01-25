All Armor Trim Crafting Recipes in Minecraft
Travel each biome in style.
The Minecraft world has expanded with every update, including the Deep Dark biome from the Wild Update and Axolotls from Caves and Cliffs. So, now that the release of Version 1.20 is gradually approaching, players can experience a new mechanic with the Smithing Table’s armor customization. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Armor Trim crafting recipes in Minecraft.
How to Make All Armor Trim Crafting Recipes in Minecraft
There are eleven Armor Trim crafting recipes that players can choose from, as well as a new Netherite Upgrade material to boost your gear. The most essential ingredient you’ll need is the Smithing Template, which can be found in various locations throughout the map. In addition, players can choose a color for their outfit by using one of the following ore/mineral:
- Iron
- Copper
- Gold
- Lapis
- Emerald
- Diamond
- Netherite
- Redstone
- Amethyst
- Quartz
If you want to know the crafting recipes and designs for each Armor Trim in Minecraft, here’s a breakdown of each set:
Sentry Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Pillager Outpost)
- Armor
- Ore/mineral
Dune Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Desert Pyramid)
- Armor
- Ore/mineral
Coast Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Shipwreck)
- Armor
- Ore/mineral
Wild Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Jungle Temple)
- Armor
- Ore/mineral
Tide Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Ocean Monument)
- Armor
- Ore/mineral
Ward Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Ancient City)
- Armor
- Ore/mineral
Vex Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Woodland Mansion)
- Armor
- Ore/mineral
Rib Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Nether Fortress)
- Armor
- Ore/mineral
Snout Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Bastion Remnant)
- Armor
- Ore/mineral
Eye Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (End City)
- Armor
- Ore/mineral
Spire Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (End City)
- Armor
- Ore/mineral
Netherite Upgrade Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Bastion Remnant)
- Armor
- Ore/mineral
Like the previous version, Netherite gear can solely be enhanced with Diamond armor. However, you will now need the Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template from Bastion Remnant for this recipe, which has a high spawn rate at the Treasure Room. You also can’t use Leather armor for any Armor Trim crafting recipe, but you’ll be able to utilize everything else.
It should be noted that these new features have not been fully released in the game and can only be played from the Minecraft Launcher of Java Edition.
That does it for our guide on all Armor Trim crafting recipes in Minecraft. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the latest news about the Sniffer.
