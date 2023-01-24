Image Source: Mojang Studios

Minecraft has just announced that in update 1.20, you’ll be able to customize your armor. This is a great addition for anyone who felt like their gear in-game could use a bit more color and variety. People who love customization and the aesthetic side of Minecraft will relish in the opportunity to express themselves, but how do you get these trims and apply them to your armor? This guide will tell you how to get armor trims in Minecraft.

How to Trim Your Armor in Minecraft

First, you will need a smithing table. You find these in randomly generated villages, or you can craft them yourself with iron ingots and planks of wood. Additionally, you’ll need to hunt down a smithing template, which is an ingredient you will require for using the table at all. Once you’ve done that, you can put your armor, template, and an item into the smithing table, allowing you to trim your armor.

The item in question will determine the color of the trim, while the pattern is determined by the smithing template. The items available to apply different colors are as follows:

Iron ingots

Redstone dust

Gold ingots

Diamond

Emerald

Netherite ingots

Lapis lazuli

Copper ingots

Quartz

Amethyst

It’s also mentioned that the kind of armor trims you can find depend on what biome or structure you obtain them, so you may be able to find certain templates in specific areas.

The announcement revealing this change explains that, “They come in 11 different patterns that you can dye in 10 different colors.” This means you have a wealth of options when it comes to pairing armor with eye-catching patterns and colors.

It’s worth noting that the item and the template are consumed when you trim the armor, so you will end up needing four templates and four of the item with the corresponding color to craft a full set. These trims will also be visible when the gear is on a stand, so even if you don’t want to wear a suit of armor you can still proudly display it.

Now you know how to trim your armor in Minecraft, allowing you to be the fanciest warrior in all of these blocky lands! If you want more guides relating to Minecraft, check out the other guides here on Twinfinite.

