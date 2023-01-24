Look Good, Feel Good With Minecraft 1.20’s Newest Feature, Armor Trims

Image Source: Mojang Studios

Since its inception in 2011, Minecraft has become one of gaming’s biggest successes, as players are thrown into procedurally generated worlds to craft to their hearts’ content and explore away. Nearly twelve years later, Mojang Studios’ sandbox title is showing no signs of slowing down; after last year’s The Wild update, with a future update set to introduce armor trims.

The latest feature is a part of the upcoming Minecraft’s 1.20 update set to hit the Java edition of the title sometime in 2023. As shared in an official tweet from the titular title, armor trims are a new way of adding customization to armor, allowing for some stylish looks while exploring unknown worlds.

Introducing armor trims, a NEW 1.20 feature available to try in today's snapshot!



Customize the look of your armor: Find smithing template items throughout the world and take them to a smithing table. Mix and match materials to create your own special look! pic.twitter.com/UA9ODxbqrX — Minecraft (@Minecraft) January 24, 2023

Armor trims grant players more meaning to their armor pieces and will require a new item introduced with this update: a smithing template. Smithing templates are scattered across the different worlds, and per the official blog post, there are a total of eleven discoverable trims that can be dyed in ten unique color schemes. Once discovered, bring it to a smithing table, use gems and ingots to dye them, and they’ll be ready for use on armor sets.

This feature is available to be tested in the Java Snapshot, with the complete slew of changes detailed in a blog post. With this neat change to the armor system in the works, much of the fan sentiment in the replies are positive, as players will be able to leave a greater mark on the Overworld.

Related Posts