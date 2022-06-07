News
Minecraft: The Wild Update Celebrates Release With Launch Trailer
Microsoft and Mojang just made the newest Minecraft patch titled “The Wild Update” available for download, and are celebrating with a trailer.
The trailer is a cinematic look at the features that we’ll be able to enjoy in the update, already seen in the previous videos featuring the Deep Dark and the Mangrove Swamp biomes.
You can watch it below.
Minecraft is currently available for basically everything with a chip, including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. There probably are more devices, but I’ve lost track.
Here’s what you can expect from the update:
- The Deep Dark biome, which features new blocks like sculk blocks and shriekers and the warden –a terrifying new mob lurking in the depths.
- The Mangrove Swamp biome, which features a new wood variant – mangrove trees – and a lush new environment to explore.
- Boats with Chests, to make exploration easier without having to worry about inventory space.
- Frogs (and of course, tadpoles) are an adorable addition to the game and can create a new light source, froglights, when they consume a magma cube.
- Mud blocks, crafted from dirt and water, which are completely renewable and provide new ways to build.
- And finally, the fan-voted allay, adding new gameplay mechanics by helping players transport items for bases and builds.
